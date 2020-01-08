|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:15 | 08.01.2020
Shiloh Industries Congratulates General Motors on 2020 Free Press Car of the Year Award
Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO), an environmentally focused global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions and proud supplier for the redesigned Corvette Stingray congratulates General Motors on the car being named the 2020 Free Press Car of the Year.
“Shiloh is thrilled to see the Free Press Car of the Year award go to GM this year,” said Scott Borovich, vice president, business development and technology. “We are pleased to supply innovative lightweight solutions to GM for this iconic automobile.”
The vehicle’s new architecture features Shiloh’s proprietary ThinTech® aluminum casting technology. This innovative technology enabled the consolidation of select structural components by nearly 70% and a weight reduction of roughly 35% compared to the prior model. In addition, Shiloh’s advanced solutions are providing manufacturing benefits by reducing vehicle joining operations, assembly cycle time, and tooling investment.
“Shiloh worked closely with GM engineers for over two years, assisting in the design and optimization of these new lightweight components,” Borovich continued. “We are delighted to showcase our innovative technologies on this award-winning vehicle. Congratulations to the team at General Motors!”
