20:15 | 08.01.2020

Shiloh Industries Congratulates General Motors on 2020 Free Press Car of the Year Award

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO), an environmentally focused global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions and proud supplier for the redesigned Corvette Stingray congratulates General Motors on the car being named the 2020 Free Press Car of the Year. “Shiloh is thrilled to see the Free Press Car of the Year award go to GM this year,” said Scott Borovich, vice president, business development and technology. “We are pleased to supply innovative lightweight solutions to GM for this iconic automobile.” The vehicle’s new architecture features Shiloh’s proprietary ThinTech® aluminum casting technology. This innovative technology enabled the consolidation of select structural components by nearly 70% and a weight reduction of roughly 35% compared to the prior model. In addition, Shiloh’s advanced solutions are providing manufacturing benefits by reducing vehicle joining operations, assembly cycle time, and tooling investment. “Shiloh worked closely with GM engineers for over two years, assisting in the design and optimization of these new lightweight components,” Borovich continued. “We are delighted to showcase our innovative technologies on this award-winning vehicle. Congratulations to the team at General Motors!”

About Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Shiloh designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh’s multicomponent, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. Shiloh has approximately 3,600 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America

