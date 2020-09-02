1:20 | 03.09.2020

Shiloh Industries, Inc. Receives Court Approval of “First Day” Motions to Support Business Operations

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) (the “Company”) an environmentally focused global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions, today announced that it has received approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for all of its “First Day” motions related to the Company’s voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on August 30, 2020. The Court granted Shiloh interim approval to access up to $18.1 million of the $123.5 million in committed debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from its existing lenders, consisting of approximately $23.5 million new money subfacility and a roll-up of approximately $100 million of commitments under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility, which, combined with cash generated from the Company’s ongoing operations, will be used to support the business throughout the sale process. Among other things, the Court has authorized the Company to continue to pay employee wages and benefits without interruption, honor customer commitments and otherwise manage its day-to-day operations in the ordinary course through the court-supervised sale process. “We are pleased to have received the Court authorization we need to continue our operations during the sale process,” said Cloyd J. Abruzzo, Interim chief executive officer of Shiloh. “As we move through this process, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and meet their needs as the automotive industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank our employees for their continued dedication to our company.” As previously announced, Shiloh entered into a stalking horse stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, LLC (“Grouper”), a subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital LLC (“MiddleGround”) pursuant to which Grouper will acquire substantially all of the Company’s assets, including the equity interests of certain of the Company’s direct and indirect subsidiaries for an aggregate consideration of $218 million in cash, subject to working capital and net debt adjustments, and assumption of certain liabilities of the Company. To facilitate the sale, the Company and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code for the District of Delaware. The transaction is being undertaken pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Accordingly, MiddleGround, via Grouper, is serving as the “stalking horse bidder” in a court-supervised sale process, subject to higher or otherwise better offers, among other conditions. Shiloh intends to pay its suppliers in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after August 30, 2020. The Company intends to work with its suppliers to minimize any disruption resulting from the Chapter 11 filing. Additional information is available on Shiloh’s restructuring website at www.shilohrestructuring.com, or by calling Shiloh’s Restructuring Hotline at (877) 462-4380 (toll-free in the U.S. and Canada) or (347) 817-4091 (for calls originating outside the U.S. and Canada). Court documents and additional information about the court-supervised process are available on a separate website administered by Shiloh’s claims agent, Prime Clerk, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/shiloh. Jones Day is serving as legal counsel to Shiloh, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. is serving as financial advisor, and Ernst & Young LLP is serving as restructuring advisor.

About Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. Shiloh designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems. Shiloh’s multicomponent, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore® acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight®, CastLight® and StampLight® brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance. Shiloh has approximately 3,450 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005959/en/