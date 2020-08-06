|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:00 | 07.08.2020
Shrimp Feed Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Shrimp Farming Practices to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the shrimp feed market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BioMar, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, and Nutreco NV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in shrimp farming practices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Type
Grower
Finisher
Starter
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41385Shrimp Feed Market 2020-2024: Scope
Shrimp Feed Market size
Shrimp Feed Market trends
Shrimp Feed Market analysis
This study identifies the adoption of inorganic growth strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the shrimp feed market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist shrimp feed market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the shrimp feed market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the shrimp feed market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shrimp feed market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type placement
Grower – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Finisher – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Starter – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
BioMar
Cargill Inc.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd.
Novozymes AS
Nutreco NV
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer