16:26 | 23.01.2020
SHRM’s Emily M. Dickens Named to Board of National Foundation for Women Legislators
Emily M. Dickens, SHRM Corporate Secretary, Chief of Staff & Head, Government Affairs, has been named to the Board of Directors of the National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL). In her new advisory role, Dickens will bring SHRM’s workforce policy expertise to bear on key issues, such as workplace equity and workforce development.
“The National Foundation for Women Legislators plays a crucial role as an inspiration and resource for the growing number of women serving as elected officials throughout our nation,” said Dickens. “Together, I know that SHRM and NFWL will empower female leaders to shape policy and promote best practices that address critical issues like inclusive and better workplaces.”
“We are extremely pleased to have SHRM join our Board, and especially excited that Emily M. Dickens will represent the organization,” said Jody Thomas, Executive Director of NFWL. “Her experience in government, higher education and the non-profit sector, combined with her history of board service makes her a very valuable asset to NFWL.”
An attorney, Dickens joined SHRM in 2018 after significant experience in government and higher education. She has served as a member of the leadership team at the University of North Carolina system, the Association of Governing Boards of Colleges and Universities and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Dickens has also worked at Duke University and Fayetteville State University. She is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and North Carolina Central University School of Law.
