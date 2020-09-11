|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:10 | 12.09.2020
Sidetracking Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Production Optimization Of Mature Oil And Gas Fields to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the sidetracking market and it is poised to grow by USD 2 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Equinor ASA, Eurasia Drilling Co. Ltd., Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Odfjell Drilling Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The production optimization of mature oil and gas fields will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41404Sidetracking Market 2020-2024: Scope
Sidetracking Market Size
Sidetracking Market Trends
Sidetracking Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adoption of automation in oilfield operations as one of the prime reasons driving the sidetracking market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist sidetracking market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sidetracking market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sidetracking market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sidetracking market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application placement
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Baker Hughes Co.
Equinor ASA
Eurasia Drilling Co. Ltd.
Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Odfjell Drilling Ltd.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Weatherford International Plc
Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer