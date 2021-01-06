|
12:30 | 06.01.2021
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for a Doubling of Output at Its Cusi Mine in Mexico to 2,400 Tonnes Per Day, Including an After-Tax NPV of US$81 Million
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) has filed an independent technical report (the “Report“) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) on the Cusi Mine in Mexico.
The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR www.SEC.gov and the Company’s website (www.sierrametals.com).
Incremental benefit of increasing the production to 2,400 TPD from 1,200 TPD is estimated to have an after tax NPV (@8%) of US$28.1 million, and IRR of 46.8%
Net After-tax Cash Flow: US$134 Million
Life of Mine & Sustaining Capital Cost: US$91 Million
Total Operating Unit Cost: US$35.24/tonne and US$8.83/oz silver equivalent
Plant Processing Rate after expansion: 2,400 tonnes per day (TPD)
Average LOM Grades for Silver 127.2 g/t (4.1 oz/t), Gold 0.12 g/t, Zinc 0.48% and Lead 0.34%
Mine Life: 13 years based on existing Mineral Resource Estimate
Life of Mine Silver Payable Production: 33.4 million ounces
Quality Control
Americo Zuzunaga, FAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Vice President of Metallurgy and Projects to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.
For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 30, 2020 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company’s statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
