ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:57 | 22.12.2020
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Significantly Increased Mineral Resource Estimate for Cusi Silver Mine, Mexico
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) has filed an independent technical report (the “Report “) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) on the Cusi Mine in Mexico.
The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.SEC.gov), and the Company’s website (www.sierrametals.com).
Total Measured Mineral Resources for Cusi are 850,000 tonnes averaging 213 g/t silver, 0.06 g/t gold, 0.26% lead and 0.30% zinc, and 231 g/t silver equivalent
Total Indicated Mineral Resources for Cusi are 4,506,000 tonnes averaging 176 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.54% lead, 0.63% zinc and 212 g/t silver equivalent
Total Inferred Mineral Resources for Cusi are 4,893,000 tonnes averaging 146 g/t silver, 0.18 g/t gold, 0.43% lead, 0.69% zinc and 183 g/t silver equivalent
The updated Resource Estimate has incorporated new exploration drilling, sampling, and underground mapping information into the geologic interpretation and grade estimations, thereby providing more refined resource models in the Santa Rosa de Lima and Northeast-Southwest zones
Quality Control
Americo Zuzunaga, FAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Vice President of Metallurgy and Projects to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.
For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 30, 2020 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company’s statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
