12:45 | 10.12.2020
Sierra Metals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for a Doubling of Output at Its Cusi Mine in Mexico to 2,400 Tonnes Per Day, Including an After-Tax NPV of US$81 Million
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) regarding the Company’s Cusi Mine, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico.
Incremental benefit of increasing the production to 2,400 TPD from 1,200 TPD is estimated to have an after tax NPV (@8%) of US$28.1 million, and IRR of 46.8%
Net After-tax Cash Flow: US$134 Million
Life of Mine & Sustaining Capital Cost: US$91 Million
Total Operating Unit Cost: US$35.24/tonne and US$8.83/oz silver equivalent
Plant Processing Rate after expansion: 2,400 tonnes per day (TPD)
Average LOM Grades for Silver 127.2 g/t (4.1 oz/t), Gold 0.12 g/t, Zinc 0.48% and Lead 0.34%
Mine Life: 13 years based on existing Mineral Resource Estimate
Life of Mine Silver Payable Production: 33.4 million ounces
Luis Marchese, CEO of Sierra Metals commented: “I am very encouraged by the results of this PEA which support the Company’s organic growth strategy and plan to profitably develop and expand the Cusi Mine production rate to 2,400 TPD from today’s capacity of 1,200 TPD, based on current analyst consensus silver metal price estimates of US$20 per oz long-term. The Company plans to continue with its disciplined approach of profitable growth and now plans to proceed with the next step of the completion of a prefeasibility study to further de-risk the plan and determine the best path forward.”
He continued “The PEA study compared the value of the current operations at Cusi at 1,200 TPD against several output expansion alternatives from 2,400 to 3,500 TPD and determined 2,400 TPD as the optimum production level based on our current mineral resource base.” He concluded, “Cusi is the smallest of our three mining operations, however, its silver resources which include 31.3 million ounces of Measured and Indicated plus 23 million ounces of Inferred provide Sierra Metals with economic leverage to the improving silver market fundamentals. We are continuing with our strategy to increase the value of the Company on a per share basis. This builds upon the demonstrated success we have shown with increasing our current mineral resource base and improving the throughput at all mines.” Mineral Resource Estimate
This PEA considers depleted Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resources reported in 2020 by SRK and effective as of August 31, 2020. The results of this PEA shown in Table 1-1 are indicative of conceptual potential and are not definitive.
213
0.06
0.26
0.30
231
Indicated
176
0.13
0.54
0.63
212
Inferred
146
0.18
0.43
0.69
183
Source: SRK, 2020
(1) Mineral resources are reported inclusive of ore reserves. Mineral resources are not ore reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All figures rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Gold, silver, lead and zinc assays were capped where appropriate.
(2) Mineral resources are reported at a single cut-off grade of 95 g/t AgEq based on metal price assumptions*, metallurgical recovery assumptions, personnel costs (US$10.56/t), mine operation, transport and maintenance costs (US$24.86.41/t), processing operation and maintenance (US$11.86/t), and general and administrative and other costs (US$3.20/t).
* Metal price assumptions considered for the calculation of the cut-off grade and equivalency are: Silver: (US$/oz 20.0), Lead (US$/lb. 0.91), Zinc (US$/lb. 1.07) and Gold (US$/oz 1,541.00). Source: CIBC Global Mining Group, Consensus Forecast, September 30, 2020
The resources were estimated by SRK. Giovanny Ortiz, B.Sc., PGeo, FAusIMM #304612 of SRK, a Qualified Person, performed the resource calculations for the Cusi Mine.
** Based on the historical production information of Cusi, the metallurgical recovery assumptions are: 87% Ag, 57% Au, 86% Pb, 51% Zn.
Mining Methodology
Using the updated Mineral Resource estimate, Sierra Metals performed an expansion analysis to determine how the Cusi mine could achieve higher sustainable production rates. The analysis indicated that higher production rates are achievable through the massification of the bench and fill mining method in the new production areas, which will allow the sustainability of the operation.
Mineral processing and the recovery of the mineral is demonstrated, and silver recoveries are established at 87%.
The Mal Paso Plant increased throughput from 450 TPD at the beginning of 2018 to 1,200 TPD currently. In line with proposed increases in mine output, the processing capacity at Mal Paso will increase to 2,400 TPD in 2024.
81
LOM Mill Feed
10.0
Mining Production Rate
864,000
LOM Project Operating Period
13
Total Life of Mine (LoM) Capital Costs
91
Net After – Tax Cashflow
134
EBITDA
309
Total Operating Unit Costs
35.24
LOM Lead Production (Payable)
25.4
LOM Zinc Production (Payable)
15.4
LOM Gold Production (Payable)
14.3
LOM Silver Production (Payable)
33.4
Quality Control
Americo Zuzunaga, FAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Vice President of Metallurgy and Projects to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.
For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com or contact:
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 30, 2020 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company’s statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
