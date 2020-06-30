|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:05 | 30.06.2020
Sierra Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) hereby announces the voting results from the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A total of 123,752,697 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 76.01% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors for the ensuing year, and the election of management’s nominees as directors.
Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:
86,380,332 (79.12%)
22,802,828 (20.88%)
Approved
Steven G. Dean
93,809,131 (85.92%)
15,374,029 (14.08%)
Approved
Douglas F. Cater
95,000,604 (87.01%)
14,182,556 (12.99%)
Approved
Ricardo Arrarte
107,061,067 (98.06%)
2,122,093 (1.94%)
Approved
Luis Marchese
107,076,367 (98.07%)
2,106,793 (1.93%)
Approved
Dionisio Romero
Jose Vizquerra Benavides
95,000,604 (87.01%)
109,174,693 (99.99%)
14,182,556 (12.99%)
8,467 (0.01%)
Approved
Approved
Koko Yamamoto
101,746,394 (93.19%)
7,436,766 (6.81%)
Approved
In addition, the following resolutions were approved at the meeting: (1) the approval of all unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan, and (2) the approval of all unallocated restricted share units under the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, all as further detailed in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 25, 2020 (a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).
The common shares of the Company are listed and posted for trading on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.
For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com or contact:
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 30, 2020 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company’s statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
