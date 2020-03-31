|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:50 | 31.03.2020
Sierra Metals Increases Mineral Resources Versus Its December 2019 Announcement and Updates the Mineral Reserve Estimate for Its Bolivar Mine, Mexico
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) has updated its Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates at the Company’s Bolivar Mine, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico.
A Technical Report is currently being prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada Inc.) and Sierra Metals Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 standards of disclosure and will be filed on SEDAR and with the Securities Exchange Commission within 45 days of this news release.
Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals Inc. commented: “We are excited about the significant increase in Bolivar’s mineral resources from additional work completed in the past three months, since our year-end 2019 mineral resource update. As promised in our December 31, 2019 press release, we have provided in the first quarter of 2020, another updated report which includes additional drilling as well as information from a Litho Structural model which has increased the mineral resources further from the previous press release. This larger mineral resource reflects the success of our exploration programs and the potential at our Bolivar operations to justify further throughput expansions. This report also updates our ore reserves relative to our last reserve update from 2017. It is worth noting that after two years of mining depletion we realized only a 5% decline in tonnage and 2% decline in copper content, which reflects our ability to replace the mineral reserves at the Mine over the years.”
During 2020 we will continue studying and implementing mining methods to recover pillars that are not part of the current Mineral Reserves. Additionally, back-filling alternatives will also be evaluated.
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Proven
0
Probable
7.5
13.4
0.69
0.22
0.87
3.2
114.5
53.5
143
Proven & Probable
7.5
13.4
0.69
0.22
0.87
3.2
114.5
53.5
143
Source: SRK, 2020
(1) Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101
(2) All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Totals may not sum due to rounding.
(3) The consolidated Bolivar Reserve Estimate is comprised of Proven and Probable material in the EGI, SKARN, Bolivar West and Bolivar North West mining areas.
(4) Ore reserves are reported at unit value cut-offs based on metal price assumptions*, metallurgical recovery assumptions**, mining costs, processing costs, general and administrative (G&A) costs, and treatment and refining charges.
* Metal price assumptions considered for the calculation of metal value are: US$3.08/lb Cu, US$17.82/oz Ag, and US$1,354/oz Au.
** Metallurgical recovery assumptions are based on projected mill recoveries resulting from ongoing mill upgrades, 88.0% Cu, 78.7% Ag, and 62.43% Au.
(5) The mining costs are based on projected costs for mining at 5,000 tonnes per day using Room and Pillar mining methods.
(6) The economic cut-off values used is US$25.81, with a marginal cut-off value of US$22.44 used.
(7) A 10% external dilution has been included with zero grade for room and pillar mining.
(8) Mining recovery for room and pillar mining is estimate at 98%.
(9) CuEq figures do not include Cu recovery, but include Ag and Au recoveries.
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Proven
Probable
-5%
-29%
-20%
-12%
-20%
-34%
-24%
-15%
-25%
Proven & Probable
-5%
-29%
-20%
-12%
-20%
-34%
-24%
-15%
-25%
Source: SRK, 2020
Mineral Reserve Estimate
Mineral Reserve Estimations have been prepared by SRK to support public disclosure of Mineral Reserves. The Qualified Person (the “QP”) who supervised the preparation of this is Carl Kottmeier, P. Eng., MBA, Principal Consultant (Mining), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. SRK also developed the mine design and production schedule using Deswik software and worked closely with the management and planning team at the Bolivar Mine.
The procedures and methods supporting the mineral reserve estimations have been developed in conjunction with Sierra Metals’ mine planning personnel. The reserve estimates presented herein have been conducted by SRK using supporting data generated by the site. SRK notes that the methods and procedures are reasonable and consistent with industry best practice. Each mining area was evaluated using reasonable mining block shapes based on the mining method applicable to the zone. Data and information supporting the mining recovery, mining dilution, reconciliation-based grade adjustments, metallurgical recoveries, consensus commodity pricing, and treatment and refining charges were provided by Sierra Metals and reviewed by SRK. These factors are used to calculate unit values for the blocks in the models. Historic and expected direct and indirect mining, processing, and general and administrative costs were provided by Sierra Metals. To be considered economic, the Net Smelter Return (NSR) value of the mining block must be greater than the economic cut-off. Blocks below the economic cut-off but above the marginal cut-off are, in some cases, included in the reserves estimate where they are in between, or immediately adjacent to, an economic block, and where it is reasonable to expect that no significant additional development would be required to extract the marginal block. Isolated blocks, defined as blocks with no defined access, have been excluded. Mined out areas were provided by Sierra Metals’ personnel.
SRK is of the opinion that the reserve estimations are suitable for public reporting and are a fair representation of the mill feed tonnes, grade, and contained metal for the Bolivar deposit.
SRK has worked with Sierra Metals / Dia Bras personnel to develop the mineralization models, estimations, and reporting criteria for mineral resources at Bolivar. Mineralization models were initially developed by Sierra Metals and were reviewed and modified by SRK. In all, there are thirty individual mineralized bodies identified through drilling and mine development. These were used as hard boundaries for the purposes of the estimation. The block models were created by SRK and have been estimated using a combination of inverse distance and ordinary kriging methods. The mineral resources have been estimated in conformity with generally accepted CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines.
SRK is of the opinion that the mineral resource estimations are suitable for public reporting and are a fair representation of the mineralization and metal content for the Bolivar deposit at the defined mineral resource cut-off parameters.
The December 31, 2019, consolidated mineral resource statement for the Bolivar Mine area is presented in Table 1. These resources have been stated in unmined areas of the deposits.
Table 3 – Consolidated Bolivar Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2019 – SRK Consulting (Canada), Inc. (1) (2) (3)
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Measured
0
Indicated
19.5
15.4
0.78
0.20
0.96
9.5
332.3
128.5
411.1
Source: SRK, 2020
Resources – Inferred
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Inferred
21.5
14.2
0.78
0.21
0.96
9.8
371.3
145.8
456.2
Source: SRK, 2020
(1) Mineral resources are reported inclusive of ore reserves. Mineral resources are not ore reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All ﬁgures rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Copper, gold, and silver assays were capped where appropriate.
(2) Mineral resources are reported at variable metal value cut-off grades based on metal price assumptions*, metallurgical recovery assumptions**, mining/transport costs (US$15.27/t), processing costs (US$8.35/t), and general and administrative costs (US$0.63/t).
(3) CuEq figures do not include Cu recovery, but include Ag and Au recoveries
* Metal price assumptions considered for the calculation of metal value are: Copper (Cu): US$/lb 3.08, Silver (Ag): US$/oz 17.82, and Gold (Au): US$/oz 1,354.00.
** Metallurgical recovery assumptions are 88% Cu, 78.6% Ag, and 62.9% Au.
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Measured
0
Indicated
47%
-32%
-25%
-31%
-27%
-1%
10%
4%
8%
Source: SRK, 2020
Resources – Inferred
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Inferred
168%
-37%
-19%
-50%
-25%
70%
119%
34%
100%
Source: SRK, 2020
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Measured
0
Indicated
68%
-15%
-18%
-17%
-18%
40%
36%
42%
38%
Source: SRK, 2020
Resources – Inferred
Contained Metal
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Au g/t
CuEq %
Ag Moz
Cu M lb
Au K oz
CuEq M lb
Bolivar
Inferred
29%
-15%
-16%
-30%
-17%
9%
9%
-10%
6%
Source: SRK, 2020
Augusto Chung, FAusIMM (CP Metallurgist) and Vice President Special Projects and Metallurgy and a chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.
The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.
For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019 in respect of the year ended December 31, 2018 and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
The risk factors referred to above is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. Forward looking information includes statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company’s statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
