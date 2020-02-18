|
SIFCO Industries, Inc. (“SIFCO”) Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: SIF) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended December 31, 2019.
Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.34 million, or ($0.24) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $1.28 million, or $(0.23) per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
EBITDA was $0.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $0.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.7 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
The Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission can be accessed through the Company’s website: www.sifco.com, or on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website: www.sec.gov.
SIFCO Industries, Inc. is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets. The processes and services include forging, heat-treating, coating, and machining.
$
29,067
Cost of goods sold
26,330
Gross profit
2,737
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,111
Amortization of intangible assets
414
Gain on disposal or impairment of operating assets
(282
)
Operating loss
(1,506
)
Interest income
(1
)
Interest expense
292
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net
(1
)
Other income, net
—
Loss before income tax benefit
(1,796
)
Income tax benefit
(514
)
Net loss
$
(1,282
)
Net loss per share
Basic
$
(0.23
)
Diluted
$
(0.23
)
Weighted-average number of common shares (basic)
5,535
Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted)
5,535
Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they are useful indicators for evaluating operating performance and liquidity, including the Company’s ability to incur and service debt and it uses EBITDA to evaluate prospective acquisitions. Although the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the reasons noted above, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools has limitations. Therefore, reviewers of the Company’s financial information should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations include:
Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on indebtedness;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;
The omission of the substantial amortization expense associated with the Company’s intangible assets further limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; and
Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA includes the payment of taxes, which is a necessary element of operations.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the Company to invest in the growth of its businesses. Management compensates for these limitations by not viewing EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation and specifically by using other GAAP measures, such as net income (loss), net sales, and operating income (loss), to measure operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and neither should be considered as an alternative to net loss or cash flow from operations determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Dollars in thousands
$
(1,282
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,930
Interest expense, net
291
Income tax (benefit)
(514
)
EBITDA
425
Adjustments:
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net (1)
(1
)
Other income, net (2)
—
Gain on disposal and impairment of assets (3)
(282
)
Equity compensation (4)
236
LIFO impact (5)
(36
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
342
(1)
Represents the gain or loss from changes in the exchange rates between the functional currency and the foreign currency in which the transaction is denominated.
(2)
Represents miscellaneous non-operating income or expense, such as pension costs or grant income.
(3)
Represents the difference between the proceeds from the sale of operating equipment and the carrying values shown on the Company’s books or asset impairment of long-lived assets.
(4)
Represents the equity-based compensation expense recognized by the Company under its 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan (as the amendment and restatement of, and successor to, the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan) due to granting of awards, awards not vesting and/or forfeitures.
(5)
Represents the change in the reserve for inventories for which cost is determined using the last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) method.
Reference to the above activities can found in the consolidated financial statements included in Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.
