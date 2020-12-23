|
SIFCO Industries, Inc. (“SIFCO”) Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: SIF) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $5.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared with $2.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
EBITDA was $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $4.3 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Net income in fiscal 2020 was $9.2 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7.5 million, or $(1.35) per diluted share in fiscal 2019.
EBITDA was $17.2 million in fiscal 2020, compared with EBITDA of $0.4 million in the fiscal 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2020 was $12.2 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in fiscal 2019.
Net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 include higher margins due to productivity improvements as well as insurance recoveries in connection with the fire that occurred in fiscal 2019 at the Company’s facility in Orange, California.
The fourth quarter saw the impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aerospace industry and the continued disruption of global travel, which resulted in a decline in the Company’s net sales. While the Company experienced a growth in revenue in the military aerospace market, the continuation of the pandemic has impacted the Company’s customers’ orders for new aircraft in the commercial markets it serves.
“Operationally and financially, we saw benefits of the consolidation completed over the last few years as well as our continuous improvement journey. The year marked the first time since fiscal 2014 that the business generated positive net income for a full year, while also posting positive net income for 4 of the last 5 quarters. All sites contributed to these improvements. Our results enabled us to accelerate investment in our business, allowing us to competitively support our current commitments as well as respond to market opportunities as they arise.”
The Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission can be accessed through the Company’s website: www.sifco.com, or on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website: www.sec.gov.
SIFCO Industries, Inc. is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets. The processes and services include forging, heat-treating, coating, and machining.
Net sales
$
112,454
Cost of goods sold
101,817
Gross profit
10,637
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,274
Goodwill impairment
8,294
Amortization of intangible assets
1,648
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of operating assets
(282
)
Gain on insurance recoveries
Operating income (loss)
(7,044
)
Interest expense, net
1,053
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net
(7
)
Other expense, net
117
Income (loss) before income tax benefit
(8,207
)
Income tax benefit
(701
)
Net income (loss)
$
(7,506
)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(1.35
)
Diluted
$
(1.35
)
Weighted-average number of common shares (basic)
5,566
Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted)
5,566
$
31,122
Gross profit
4,425
Net income
$
2,404
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.43
Diluted
$
0.43
Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that they are useful indicators for evaluating operating performance and liquidity, including the Company’s ability to incur and service debt and it uses EBITDA to evaluate prospective acquisitions. Although the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the reasons noted above, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools has limitations. Therefore, reviewers of the Company’s financial information should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations include:
Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments, on indebtedness;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;
The omission of the substantial amortization expense associated with the Company’s intangible assets further limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; and
Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA includes the payment of taxes, which is a necessary element of operations.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the Company to invest in the growth of its businesses. Management compensates for these limitations by not viewing EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation and specifically by using other GAAP measures, such as net income (loss), net sales, and operating profit (loss), to measure operating performance. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
2,404
$
(7,506
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,789
7,525
Interest expense, net
218
1,053
Income tax benefit
115
(701
)
EBITDA
4,526
371
Adjustments:
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net (1)
(2
)
(7
)
Other expense (income), net (2)
167
117
Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of assets (3)
—
(282
)
Gain on insurance recoveries (4)
(2,785
)
(7,253
)
Equity compensation expense (5)
144
511
Pension settlement/curtailment benefit (6)
—
—
LIFO impact (7)
(172
)
(75
)
Goodwill impairment charge (8)
—
8,294
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,878
$
1,676
Reference to the above activities can found in the consolidated financial statements included in Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.
