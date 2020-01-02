23:00 | 02.01.2020

Silgan to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results on January 28, 2020

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after the U.S. markets close. On the following day, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Silgan will hold a conference call at 11:00 A.M. eastern time to discuss the Company’s results and performance for these periods. The toll free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (800) 367-2403. International callers should dial (334) 777-6978 for the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until February 12, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (888) 203-1112, and international callers should dial (719) 457-0820. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 9820728. Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2018. Silgan operates 98 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

