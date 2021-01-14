|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:25 | 14.01.2021
Silver Bear Provides Correction to Press Release Dated 13 January 2021
Silver Bear Resources Plc (“Silver Bear” or the “Company”) (TSX: SBR) provides the following correction to its press release dated 13 January 2021 (the “Initial PR”): the information contained in the Initial PR with respect to the maturity dates of certain components of Tranches F, G, H and I of the Facilities Agreement issued by Inflection Management Corporation Limited (“Inflection”) from 31 July 2021 and 20 September 2022, as applicable, should be to 1 January 2023 and not to 20 March 2023. This correction does not change any other information reported in the Initial PR. The complete, corrected release is as follows:
On 13 January 2021 the Company announced, effective as of 31 December 2020, it has further amended its existing facilities agreement (the “Facilities Agreement”) with Inflection, a major shareholder of the Company, and Unifirm Limited, an affiliate of A.B. Aterra Resources Ltd., also a major shareholder of the Company. The amendments to the Facilities Agreement (the “Facilities Agreement Amendments”) extend the maturity dates of certain components of Tranches F, G, H and I of the Facilities Agreement issued by Inflection from 31 July 2021 and 20 September 2022, as applicable, to 1 January 2023. The Facilities Agreement Amendments have been conditionally approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The Facilities Agreement Amendments are a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) because Inflection is a related party of the Company, as its major shareholder. Pursuant to Section 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from obtaining approval of the Company’s minority shareholders as a result of the Facilities Agreement Amendments, being an amendment to a loan to the Company (obtained from a related party on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if such credit facility was obtained through an arm’s length lender) that has no equity or voting component. The Company filed a material change report in respect of the Facilities Agreement Amendments on 13 January 2021. The material change report was filed less than 21 days prior to the implementation of the Facilities Agreement Amendments, which is consistent with market practice and the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances.
