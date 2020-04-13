14:30 | 13.04.2020

SilverBow Resources Announces Actions Taken in Response to Current Market Conditions

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) today provided an update on actions taken in response to the unprecedented global health and safety events impacting the oil and gas market. Sean Woolverton, SilverBow’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The safety of our employees, contractors, and partners in the communities in which we operate remains our top priority. We have and will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the well-being of our stakeholders.” Mr. Woolverton continued, “In light of this unforeseeable abrupt decline in commodity prices, as well as the heightened uncertainty with respect to the duration of depressed prices, we are taking prudent steps to protect our balance sheet while also adjusting capital spend to ensure return thresholds continue to be met. We continue to preserve optionality in order to respond efficiently once market conditions show signs of recovery. SilverBow’s long-term strategy of building a diversified commodity portfolio in a single basin with a peer-leading cost structure provides us with many opportunities to quickly adapt to market conditions. Furthermore, our proactive risk management strategy to hedge commodity prices in advance of development programs has positioned us to persevere through a protracted period of low prices.” Mr. Woolverton concluded, “I want to acknowledge and express how proud I am of our employees’ dedication and continued optimism during the challenging time that we find ourselves in.” The actions announced include:

CAPITAL INVESTMENT

SilverBow suspended drilling and completions activity until commodity prices warrant further investment. As such the Company is now guiding to a 2020 capital program of $80-$95 million, a 55% reduction at the midpoint from the previous guidance. The Company deferred completing and bringing online eight oil wells until at least the second half of 2020. SilverBow is contemplating a pivot to gas development late in 2020 if prices support return thresholds.

PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT

SilverBow expects first quarter total net production to average approximately 230 MMcfe/d, with a commodity mix of 79% natural gas, 12% oil, and 9% natural gas liquids. During the second half of March, the Company elected to curtail approximately 35 MMcf/d of net gas production. In April, SilverBow has elected to curtail a total of 50 MMcf/d of net gas production and approximately 2,000 Bbls/d of net oil production. In light of extremely low commodity prices, SilverBow is currently assessing the economic merits of curtailing additional production.

RISK MANAGEMENT

With the decrease in capital investment, SilverBow elected to tactically unwind a series of oil derivative contracts in 2020 and 2021 above its expected production, resulting in approximately $38 million of cash inflow in the month of March. For the balance of 2020, from April through December, the Company’s hedge position covers 100% of its existing 2020 oil volumes at an average price of $53.27 per barrel and 61% of its existing 2020 gas volumes at an average price of $2.63 per MMBtu. The Company recently added derivative positions, for the period of January 2021 through March 2021, of 45 MMcf/d at an average price of $2.68 per MMBtu. As of April 9, 2020 and pro forma for the recent hedge activity, SilverBow’s mark-to-market value of its hedge position was approximately $41 million.

ACQUISITION & DIVESTITURE UDPATE

SilverBow recently acquired a private entity with Eagle Ford assets and entered into a definitive agreement to divest certain assets located in the Powder River Basin. The strategic acquisition adds 10 MMcf/d of net natural gas production directly offsetting the Company’s existing assets, bringing SilverBow’s combined acreage to more than 200,000 net acres in the western portion of the Eagle Ford. The Company has the opportunity to recognize synergistic upside if natural gas prices improve in the future. The divesture includes an overriding royalty interest in 188 net acres across Campbell, Converse and Niobrara Counties, Wyoming. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter.

FINANCIAL UDPATE

As of March 31, 2020, SilverBow’s liquidity was $145.6 million, consisting of $35.6 million of cash and $110.0 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility. SilverBow’s net debt was $454.4 million, calculated as total long-term debt of $490.0 million less $35.6 million of cash, a 5% decrease from December 31, 2019. The Company expects to generate free cash flow at current strip pricing for the balance of 2020. Given the prudent measures currently undertaken and under consideration to protect SilverBow’s balance sheet and maximize free cash flow, the Company’s previously issued 2020 guidance should no longer be relied upon. SilverBow continues to assess a wide range of further measures to maximize value in the prevailing commodity price environment, including further curtailments of certain oil and gas production until prices improve to required return thresholds. The Company expects to update its detailed financial and operational guidance in conjunction with its first quarter earnings release next month.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com.

