22:05 | 04.03.2020
SilverBow Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; 2020 Capital Program and Guidance
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
Net production averaged 234 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (“MMcfe/d”), a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018, while net oil production of 4,760 barrels per day (“Bbls/d”) increased 103% over the same time period. Oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) comprised 25% of the Company’s total net production compared to 16% in the fourth quarter of 2018
Daily oil and NGL volumes both exceeded the high end of guidance, while expenses were at or below the midpoint of their respective ranges
Oil and gas sales of $69.9 million (excluding hedge impact), net income of $6.2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA1 (as defined herein, a non-GAAP measure) of $57.6 million. Oil and NGL sales comprised 45% of total sales compared to 23% in the fourth quarter of 2018
SilverBow’s six-well pad in Webb County (“La Mesa project”) achieved a peak rate of 100 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”), at a development cost of $6.3 million per well. From acquisition to first sales, the Company executed this project in just six months
Year-end leverage ratio of 2.06x, down from 2.35x at year-end 2018. Year-end net debt of $477.6 million, calculated as long-term debt of $479.0 million less cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million, a $1.5 million decrease from the third quarter of 2019, with year-end liquidity of $122.4 million
Net production averaged 231 MMcfe/d, a 25% increase year-over-year, and net oil production averaged 4,397 Bbls/d, a 133% increase year-over-year. Overall net liquids production comprised 24% of total net production, up from 16% in 2018
Oil and gas sales of $288.6 million (excluding hedge impact), net income of $114.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 (a non-GAAP measure) of $232.6 million, a 38% increase year-over-year. Liquids sales comprised 41% of total sales, an increase from 29% in 2018
Average realized prices for crude oil and natural gas were each 101% of West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) and Henry Hub, respectively, excluding hedging, as a result of favorable basis pricing in the Eagle Ford Shale
Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) of $0.25 per million cubic feet of gas equivalent (“Mcfe”) were down from $0.26/Mcfe, a 3% decrease from the prior year
Year-end 2019 estimated proved reserves of 1.4 trillion cubic feet of gas equivalent (“Tcfe”) (41% proved developed), a Standardized Measure of $868 million and a pre-tax present value of future net cash flows discounted at 10% (“PV-10 Value,” a non-GAAP measure)1 of $976 million at Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pricing. Proved oil reserves grew by 4.3 million barrels, an increase of 34% from year-end 2018. Liquids comprised 32% of PV-10 value for year-end 2019
Return on Capital Employed (“ROCE”, a non-GAAP measure) of 18% and trailing three-year average of 19%
Full year capital program of $175-$195 million, a 30% decrease year-over-year at the midpoint, with 100% of drilling and completions capital allocation towards liquids locations
Full year estimated production guidance of 215 – 228 MMcfe/d, targeting 70% year-over-year growth in net oil production at the midpoint guidance to average 7,300 – 7,600 Bbls/d. On an exit-to-exit basis, the Company is targeting to double its net daily oil production by year end 2020 compared to its year end 2019 exit rate
Strategic objective to reach a high-water mark of 10,000 Bbls/d of net oil production during 2020, demonstrating the successful expansion of oil within the Company’s portfolio
As of February 25, 2020, the Company had 56% of total estimated production volumes hedged for full year 2020, using the midpoint of production guidance. Expected oil production is 85% hedged at $55.26 per barrel (“Bbl”) and expected gas production is 56% hedged at $2.66 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”)
2020 focus on free cash flow with the ability to adjust cadence of capital program to achieve strategic goals
Targeting full year all-in cash operating expenses2 of less than $1.00/Mcfe furthering the Company’s low-cost structure
Mr. Woolverton commented further, “Operationally and financially, SilverBow outperformed our expectations this year. We doubled our oil production, reduced our all-in cash operating expenses to below our target of $1.00/Mcfe and achieved our stated goal of delivering free cash flow neutrality in the second half of 2019. Our focus on execution resulted in a full year Adjusted EBITDA margin of 74%, up from 71% in 2018, while reducing our capital expenditures by 15% year-over-year. Our track record of execution combined with the resilience of a balanced portfolio and access to premium markets is a key competitive differentiator. We look forward to the coming year with optimism as we expect our capital program to double oil production for another consecutive year.”
In the McMullen Oil area, the Company brought seven net wells online in 2019. Two of the longest laterals in the Company’s history were brought online during the second quarter and are continuing to perform well. Utilizing that experience, SilverBow drilled two additional 10,300 foot laterals in 21 days, further emphasizing the drilling team’s focus on executional performance. Those wells were brought online in late January 2020 and are performing within expectations.
In the La Salle Condensate area, the Company brought 11 net wells online in 2019. These wells were identified in an under-exploited area of the Company’s position as part of its pivot to liquids development. The wells continue to perform well and are achieving much higher per well recoveries than historical wells in the area.
In Dimmit County, SilverBow added approximately 16,000 net acres at favorable entry costs during 2019. The Company brought two net wells online which have performed in line with expectations. The team is focused on early delineation and geoscience work to identify optimal targeting and large-scale development planning.
With the strong performance and liquids development focus in the near term, the Company expects to remain active in the McMullen Oil area with some added development plans for the La Salle Condensate area. The Company has also planned additional delineation drilling in Dimmit County.
In the Webb County Gas area, the Company brought 11 net wells online in 2019. Five of the net wells were brought online early in the year, and no further activity was expected until the Company opportunistically closed on the La Mesa farm-in. This allowed the development of a six-well pad with each well’s lateral extending to 10,000 feet. As a direct result of the new project planning processes, the Company was able to close the La Mesa farm-in and turn six wells to sales in just six months, achieving a peak rate of 100 MMcf/d in December. SilverBow utilized two completion spreads for the La Mesa project to most efficiently complete and bring online the six-well pad. The two crews were able to complete 18 stages per day on average, and at peak efficiency the crews reached a maximum of 28 stages per day, while placing 147 million pounds of proppant.
In the Southern Eagle Ford Gas area, the Company brought three wells online. The team was able to reduce the average per well cost from $12 million to $8 million, a 33% decrease from the prior year, displaying the Company’s commitment to operational excellence.
2019 marked a year of execution and performance as the Company implemented a number of planning and operational processes which resulted in higher operational efficiencies and lower cycle times. The Company drilled 32% more lateral footage per day while lowering the per lateral foot costs by 24% as compared to 2018 performance. On the completion side, improved well site management doubled the number of stages per day completed as compared to 2018, while reducing costs by 26%. The improved well site management processes further lowered the time from rig release to first stage pumped by six days, accelerating time to first sales. When combined, the average time from spud to first sales was reduced significantly from 71 days in 2018 to 43 days in 2019. SilverBow’s continued success in reducing costs is a direct result of its operational and supply teams working with vendors to negotiate the best prices and logistical considerations for the materials used in its operations.
Lease operating expenses of $0.26/Mcfe were in line with the Company’s guidance range. Excluding $1.1 million of non-cash compensation expense, cash general and administrative costs of $4.6 million came in below the low end of the Company’s guidance range, with a per unit cash cost of $0.22/Mcfe. Transportation and processing expenses came in at $0.33/Mcfe and production and ad valorem taxes were 4.1% of oil and gas revenue for the fourth quarter. Both metrics were at or below the low end of the Company’s guidance range. The Company received the cumulative benefit of favorable adjustments to estimated severance tax rates for several of its Webb County Gas area wells. Total production expenses, which include LOE, T&P and production taxes, were $0.72/Mcfe for the quarter. The Company’s all-in cash operating expenses for the quarter, which include cash general and administrative costs, were $0.94/Mcfe.
The Company continues to benefit from strong basis pricing in the Eagle Ford. Crude oil and natural gas realizations in the fourth quarter were 98% and 96% of WTI and Henry Hub, respectively, excluding hedging. The Company’s average realized natural gas price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $2.40/Mcf in the fourth quarter compared to $2.32/Mcf in the third quarter. The average realized crude oil selling price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $55.70/Bbl in the fourth quarter, down from $57.14/Bbl in the third quarter. The average realized NGL selling price in the fourth quarter was $14.65/Bbl, compared to $11.99/Bbl in the third quarter. Despite lower commodity prices, the Company realized strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, driven by an increase in production, effective cost control and greater percentage of oil and gas sales contribution from liquids.
All-sources reserve replacement ratio of 189%
Standardized Measure of $868 million
PV-10 Value (non-GAAP measure) of $976 million
The table below reconciles 2018 reserves to 2019 reserves:
1,345,362
Extensions, discoveries and other additions
434,834
Purchases of minerals in place
336
Revisions of prior reserve estimates:
Reclassification of PUD to unproved under SEC 5-year rule
(191,303
)
Price and performance revisions
(84,471
)
Production
(84,320
)
Proved reserves as of December 31, 2019
1,420,439
Developed reserves accounted for 41% of the Company’s total estimated proved reserves at December 31, 2019. Total capital costs incurred during 2019 were $260.0 million, which included approximately $236.2 million for development costs, $22.8 million for leasehold acquisition and prospect costs, and $0.9 million for property acquisitions.
The SEC prices used for reporting the Company’s year-end 2019 estimated proved reserves, which have been adjusted for basis and quality differentials, were $2.62 per Mcf for natural gas, $16.83 per Bbl for natural gas liquids and $58.37 per Bbl for crude oil compared to $3.04 per Mcf, $26.63 per Bbl, and $66.96 per Bbl in 2018. Using the SEC prices, the Company’s year-end 2019 reserves had a Standardized Measure of $868 million and a PV-10 Value of $976 million.
The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $57.6 million for the fourth quarter, up 2% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the tables included with today’s news release for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
Capital expenditures incurred during the fourth quarter totaled $54.2 million, which includes $1.5 million for leasing expenditures.
A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet by visiting the Company’s website at www.sbow.com, clicking on “Investor Relations” and “Events and Presentations” and then clicking on the “Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call” link. The webcast will be archived for replay on the SilverBow website for 14 days. Additionally, an updated Corporate Presentation will be uploaded to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website before the conference call.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The risk factors and other factors noted herein and in the Company’s SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.
All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors.
(Financial Highlights to Follow)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,358
$
2,465
Accounts receivable, net
36,996
46,472
Fair value of commodity derivatives
12,833
15,261
Other current assets
2,121
2,126
Total Current Assets
53,308
66,324
Property and Equipment:
Property and Equipment, Full-Cost Method, including $41,201 and $56,715 of unproved property costs not being amortized
1,247,717
986,100
Less – Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
(380,728
)
(284,804
)
Property and Equipment, Net
866,989
701,296
Right of Use Assets
9,374
—
Fair value of long-term commodity derivatives
3,854
4,333
Deferred Tax Asset
22,669
—
Other Long-Term Assets
3,622
5,567
Total Assets
$
959,816
$
777,520
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
39,343
$
48,921
Fair value of commodity derivatives
6,644
2,824
Accrued capital costs
17,889
38,073
Accrued interest
1,397
1,513
Current Lease Liability
6,707
—
Undistributed oil and gas revenues
9,166
14,681
Total Current Liabilities
81,146
106,012
Long-term debt
472,900
387,988
Non-Current Lease liability
2,813
—
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,582
1,014
Asset retirement obligations
4,055
3,956
Fair value of long-term commodity derivatives
1,613
3,723
Other long-term liabilities
—
—
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 11,895,032 and 11,757,972 shares issued and 11,806,679 and 11,692,101 shares outstanding
119
118
Additional paid-in capital
292,916
286,281
Treasury stock held, at cost, 88,353 and 65,871 shares
(2,282
)
(1,870
)
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
104,954
(9,702
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
395,707
274,827
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
959,816
$
777,520
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
Oil and gas sales
$
288,631
$
257,286
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative, net
24,851
22,570
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
95,915
68,035
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
329
419
Lease operating expense
20,763
17,643
Workovers
628
—
Transportation and gas processing
26,968
23,848
Severance and other taxes
13,874
11,394
Total Operating Expenses
183,328
143,909
Operating Income (Loss)
105,303
113,377
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on commodity derivatives
24,242
(9,777
)
Interest expense, net
(36,561
)
(27,666
)
Other income (expense), net
90
(391
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
93,074
75,543
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
(21,582
)
928
Net Income (Loss)
$
114,656
$
74,615
Per Share Amounts:
Basic: Net Income (Loss)
$
9.76
$
6.40
Diluted: Net Income (Loss)
$
9.74
$
6.34
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
11,753
11,655
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
11,778
11,764
Oil and gas sales
$
69,850
$
88,152
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative, net
5,705
5,714
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
25,145
23,041
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
73
88
Lease operating expense
5,689
4,715
Workovers
15
—
Transportation and gas processing
7,051
7,263
Severance and other taxes
2,830
3,238
Total Operating Expenses
46,508
44,059
Operating Income (Loss)
23,342
44,093
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on commodity derivatives
(10,070
)
20,930
Interest expense, net
(9,061
)
(7,979
)
Other income (expense), net
(80
)
85
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
4,131
57,129
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
(2,117
)
379
Net Income (Loss)
$
6,248
$
56,750
Per Share Amounts:
Basic: Net Income (Loss)
$
0.53
$
4.85
Diluted: Net Income (Loss)
$
0.53
$
4.82
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
11,795
11,692
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
11,804
11,783
Net income (loss)
$
114,656
$
74,615
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities-
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
95,915
68,035
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
329
419
Deferred income tax benefit
(22,101
)
1,014
Share-based compensation expense
6,148
5,980
(Gain) Loss on derivatives, net
(24,242
)
9,777
Cash settlements (paid) received on derivatives
24,631
(19,677
)
Settlements of asset retirement obligations
(83
)
(187
)
Write-down of debt issuance cost
82
—
Other
2,930
5,293
Change in operating assets and liabilities-
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and other assets
11,605
(20,470
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(7,100
)
(2,686
)
Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
519
53
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest
(116
)
(593
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
203,173
121,573
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(282,660
)
(266,532
)
Acquisition of producing properties
—
(1,002
)
Proceeds from (adjustments to) the sale of property and equipment
(96
)
27,673
Payments on property sale obligations
(5,112
)
(8,740
)
Transfer of company funds in restricted cash
—
(222
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(287,868
)
(248,823
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from bank borrowings
381,000
306,800
Payments of bank borrowings
(297,000
)
(184,800
)
Net proceeds from issuances of common stock
—
709
Purchase of treasury shares
(412
)
(418
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(602
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
83,588
121,689
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(1,107
)
(5,561
)
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year
2,465
8,026
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Year
$
1,358
$
2,465
Cash paid during period for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
34,408
$
24,794
Changes in capital accounts payable and capital accruals
$
(21,584
)
$
45,349
Changes in other long-term liabilities for capital expenditures
$
—
$
(5,000
)
6,248
$
56,751
Plus:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
25,145
23,041
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
73
88
Interest expense
9,061
7,979
Derivative (gain)/loss
10,070
(20,930
)
Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1)
8,035
(12,523
)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
(2,117
)
379
Share-based compensation expense
1,057
1,739
57,572
$
56,524
74
%
75
%
(1) This includes accruals for settled contracts covering commodity deliveries during the period where the actual cash settlements occur outside of the period.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of Oil and Gas Sales and Derivative Cash Settlements Collected or Paid.
114,656
$
74,615
Plus:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
95,915
68,035
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
329
419
Interest expense
36,561
27,666
Derivative (gain)/loss
(24,242
)
9,777
Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1)
24,808
(19,060
)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
(21,582
)
928
Share-based compensation expense
6,148
5,980
232,593
$
168,360
74
%
71
%
(1) This includes accruals for settled contracts covering commodity deliveries during the period where the actual cash settlements occur outside of the period.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of Oil and Gas Sales and Derivative Cash Settlements Collected or Paid.
114,656
$
74,615
$
71,971
Plus:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
95,915
68,035
46,933
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
329
419
2,322
Interest expense
36,561
27,666
15,070
Derivative (gain)/loss
(24,242
)
9,777
(17,913
)
Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1)
24,808
(19,060
)
(1,545
)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
(21,582
)
928
(1,954
)
Share-based compensation expense
6,148
5,980
6,849
232,593
$
168,360
$
121,733
Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(95,915
)
(68,035
)
(46,933
)
136,678
$
100,325
$
74,800
Total Debt
$
395,000
$
273,000
$
159,000
Shareholders Equity
274,827
193,458
76,055
669,827
$
466,458
$
235,055
Total Debt
$
479,000
$
395,000
$
273,000
Shareholders Equity
395,707
274,827
193,458
874,707
$
669,827
$
466,458
772,267
$
568,143
$
350,757
18
%
18
%
21
%
(1) This includes accruals for settled contracts covering commodity deliveries during the period where the actual cash settlements occur outside of the period.
(2) B = Average of Beginning of Year and Year-End Capital Employed
976
$
1,128
$
805
Less: Future income taxes (discounted at 10%)
108
134
73
868
$
994
$
732
Oil (MBbl) (1)
1,605
688
Natural gas (MMcf)
64,388
56,665
Natural gas liquids (MBbl) (1)
1,717
1,123
Total (MMcfe)
84,320
67,530
Oil, Natural gas and Natural gas liquids sales:
Oil
$
92,833
$
45,375
Natural gas
170,558
183,272
Natural gas liquids
25,241
28,639
Total
$
288,631
$
257,286
Average realized price:
Oil (per Bbl)
$
57.84
$
65.93
Natural gas (per Mcf)
2.65
3.23
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
14.70
25.51
Average per Mcfe
$
3.42
$
3.81
(1) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel of oil equivalent to six Mcf
Oil (MBbl) (1)
438
215
Natural gas (MMcf)
16,114
17,584
Natural gas liquids (MBbl) (1)
467
330
Total (MMcfe)
21,543
20,855
Oil, Natural gas and Natural gas liquids sales:
Oil
$
24,391
$
13,173
Natural gas
38,617
67,455
Natural gas liquids
6,841
7,526
Total
$
69,850
$
88,154
Average realized price:
Oil (per Bbl)
$
55.70
$
61.19
Natural gas (per Mcf)
2.40
3.84
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
14.65
22.81
Average per Mcfe
$
3.24
$
4.23
(1) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel of oil equivalent to six Mcf
(in MMcfe)
1,345,362
Extensions, discoveries, and other additions (1)
434,834
Purchases of minerals in place
336
Revisions of prior reserve estimates:
Reclassification of PUD to unproved under SEC 5-year rule
(191,303
)
Price and performance revisions
(84,471
)
Production
(84,320
)
Proved reserves as of December 31, 2019
1,420,439
Reserve replacement ratio
189
%
Oil (Bbls/d)
4,550 – 4,700
7,300 – 7,600
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
184 – 189
150 – 160
NGLs (Bbls/d)
3,300 – 3,400
3,450 – 3,650
Total Reported Production (MMcfe/d)
231 – 238
215 – 228
Crude Oil NYMEX Differential ($/Bbl)
($1.25) – ($0.25)
N/A
Natural Gas NYMEX Differential ($/Mcf)
($0.12) – ($0.07)
N/A
Natural Gas Liquids (% of WTI)
25% – 28%
N/A
Lease Operating Expenses ($/Mcfe)
$0.22 – $0.26
$0.23 – $0.27
Transportation & Processing ($/Mcfe)
$0.30 – $0.34
$0.27 – $0.31
Production Taxes (% of Revenue)
5.0% – 6.0%
5.1% – 5.6%
Cash G&A, net ($MM)
$4.9 – $5.3
$18.5 – $20.5
