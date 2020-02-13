|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 13.02.2020
SilverBow Resources Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call for March 5, 2020
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). SilverBow plans to issue a press release containing its financial and operating results and post an updated corporate presentation after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
1-877-420-2751 (U.S.)
1-442-275-1680 (International)
Request SilverBow Resources 4Q19 and FY19 Conference Call
Conference ID: 8146028
Live and rebroadcast over the internet at:
A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through March 19, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, and referencing the Conference ID: 4587312.
