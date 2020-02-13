22:05 | 13.02.2020

SilverBow Resources Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call for March 5, 2020

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). SilverBow plans to issue a press release containing its financial and operating results and post an updated corporate presentation after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Dial-In:

1-877-420-2751 (U.S.) 1-442-275-1680 (International) Request SilverBow Resources 4Q19 and FY19 Conference Call Conference ID: 8146028

Webcast:

Live and rebroadcast over the internet at:

www.sbow.comReplay:

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through March 19, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, and referencing the Conference ID: 4587312.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble a high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information please visit www.sbow.com.

