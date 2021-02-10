|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 10.02.2021
SilverBow Resources Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and post an updated corporate presentation after market close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
SilverBow will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6756335. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.
SilverBow Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Live and rebroadcast over the internet at:
A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642, and referencing the Conference ID: 6756335.
