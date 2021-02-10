22:05 | 10.02.2021

SilverBow Resources Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and post an updated corporate presentation after market close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SilverBow will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6756335. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Info:

SilverBow Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 6756335

Webcast:

Live and rebroadcast over the internet at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948395/E7A1BE6762CAB0845E0C1C5E9CBEB6DB

https://www.sbow.comReplay:

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642, and referencing the Conference ID: 6756335.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005002/en/