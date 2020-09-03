|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 03.09.2020
Simply Group Completes $71 Million Acquisition of Home Capital Group’s Point-of-Sale Retail Lending Portfolio
Simply Green Home Services Inc., parent corporation of a group of companies known as “Simply Group” and owner of one of Canada’s fastest growing home energy solution and consumer lending businesses, along with Home Capital Group Inc. (“Home Capital”) (TSX:HCG), announced today that Simply Group Financial Corp., a member of Simply Group, has acquired the point-of-sale component of Home Capital’s retail lending portfolio in a transaction valued at $71 million.
The acquisition includes Home Capital’s home improvement and bulk food loan businesses, previously carried on through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, as well as all related merchant relationships.
The sale is aligned with Home Capital’s strategy to exit non-core activities, while Simply Group looks to further fuel its growth in the consumer finance business by diversifying its product and consumer lending offerings beyond home energy solutions to home improvement generally.
“This is a strategic acquisition for Simply Group that perfectly complements our existing business. It will help us to expand and improve our product offerings to both merchants and consumers, offering a one-stop source for financing of home energy, home comfort and home improvement projects and products,” said Lawrence Krimker, Founder and CEO of Simply Group. “Home Trust is a strong and trusted brand, and we look forward to leveraging this acquisition to bring long-term value for customers, retail partners and investors.”
“We concluded in December 2019 that the point-of-sale retail lending business was non-core,” said Yousry Bissada, Chief Executive Officer of Home Capital. “We are pleased that our customers and merchants are moving to the Simply Group team with their focus on delivering value in consumer finance. We are confident that we are leaving them in good hands.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer