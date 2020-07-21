13:59 | 21.07.2020

Sintavia Acquires Additional Arcam Q20+ Printer from GE Additive

Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer supporting the Aerospace, Defense, & Space industry, announced today that it had acquired a Q20+ electron beam printer from GE Additive. The newly acquired machine represents the company’s third electron beam printer and the nineteenth industrial metal printer overall. “Over the past several years, we have worked to qualify the Q20+ for aerospace manufacturing and now have several aerostructure product lines that depend on this technology,” said Brian R. Neff, Sintavia’s CEO. “Electron beam printing is an excellent option for complex titanium aerospace components, and this business line will continue to grow for us. Even in a difficult overall manufacturing environment, the demand we have seen for EB-built components is very encouraging.” The new printer will be installed in the company’s Hollywood, Florida, production facility in early August, alongside a second Arcam Q20+, an Arcam A2X, six EOS M400s, five EOS M290s, three SLM 280s, a Concept Laser M2, and a Trumpf TruPrint 3000.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader in applied additive manufacturing for the Aerospace, Defense, & Space industry. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for aerospace applications. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations.

For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005010/en/