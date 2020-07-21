|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:59 | 21.07.2020
Sintavia Acquires Additional Arcam Q20+ Printer from GE Additive
Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer supporting the Aerospace, Defense, & Space industry, announced today that it had acquired a Q20+ electron beam printer from GE Additive. The newly acquired machine represents the company’s third electron beam printer and the nineteenth industrial metal printer overall.
“Over the past several years, we have worked to qualify the Q20+ for aerospace manufacturing and now have several aerostructure product lines that depend on this technology,” said Brian R. Neff, Sintavia’s CEO. “Electron beam printing is an excellent option for complex titanium aerospace components, and this business line will continue to grow for us. Even in a difficult overall manufacturing environment, the demand we have seen for EB-built components is very encouraging.”
The new printer will be installed in the company’s Hollywood, Florida, production facility in early August, alongside a second Arcam Q20+, an Arcam A2X, six EOS M400s, five EOS M290s, three SLM 280s, a Concept Laser M2, and a Trumpf TruPrint 3000.
