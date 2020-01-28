19:31 | 28.01.2020

Six One Commodities LLC Announced Joshua Bailey Is Joining the Team as Its New Chief Financial Officer, Effective January 27, 2020

Six One Commodities LLC (61C) today announced Joshua Bailey is joining the senior leadership team as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 27, 2020. Bailey joins 61C from Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) where he was the CFO of the Assets group. Bailey brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for 61C’s energy commodity business and its announced global expansion. “I am excited to welcome Josh to 61C where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we move more into global energy commodity markets,” said Benjamin Sutton, CEO of 61C. “I am especially impressed with Josh’s ability to lead a financial function in a complex commodity trading market while maintaining focus on growing our global trading business”. “I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join 61C”, Bailey said. “61C is commencing on its global energy commodity expansion and I will be involved in the complex structures from the start of this global expansion.” Bailey will lead 61C’s financial and treasury operations and will report directly to Sutton. Bailey has more than 15 years of financial management experience. At CCI, Bailey was responsible for the overall financial strategy of CCI’s Asset group. Prior to being CFO at CCI, Bailey held various positions of increasing responsibility in the finance organization at Noble Americas Corp (NAC). Bailey started his career in the Financial Services Assurance practice at Ernst & Young LLP where he worked for seven years. A Certified Public Accountant, Bailey earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Management from Hartwick College and his MBA from Columbia University.

ABOUT SIX ONE COMMODITIES LLC

In August of 2018, Pinnacle Asset Management, L.P. and affiliated investment entities (Pinnacle), a leading commodities and natural resources investment organization, partnered with Benjamin Sutton, who had served as Head of North American Gas and Power at Noble Americas Gas & Power Corp., to form 61C. 61C is a North American natural gas and power merchant headquartered in Stamford, CT. 61C is led by key members of the former leadership team of Noble North American Gas and Power (NAGP) – a former leading natural gas and power merchant. The 61C team has a demonstrated track record of unique market insight, strong client relationships, robust returns, and disciplined risk management to execute on opportunities with the gas and power merchanting space.

ABOUT PINNACLE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2003, Pinnacle Asset Management, L.P. is a private, New York-based alternative asset management firm focused on the global commodities’ markets with approximately $2.3 billion under management. Pinnacle provides its institutional investor clientele with exposure to the global commodities markets via physical and financial absolute return funds, strategies and products. Pinnacle is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is registered as a commodity trading adviser and a commodity pool operator with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and is a member of the National Futures Association.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005730/en/