1:01 | 02.07.2020
SJR Launches CEO Leaderboard: Ranking Impact of COVID-19 on FTSE CEOs’ Reputations
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of FTSE 100 CEOs ranked by reputation looks very different to the one ranked by their firms’ market capitalisation, according to the CEO Leaderboard, launched today by SJR, a WPP digital communications consultancy in London.
According to the report, which analysed more than 2.3 million datapoints generated by online conversations about FTSE 100 CEOs from January to May 2020, the CEOs perceived as being most successful in a post-pandemic world are no longer those who focus on just on profit, but those who are seen as being the most supportive of their people, customers and communities. These perception shifts had as much to do with the style of communication from the CEOs as it did with their content.
For example, some of the CEOs at the top of the Leaderboard positively increased their reputation and that of their companies by as much as 20-55 per cent. The common thread amongst the biggest movers was a pivot in their storytelling to a more open, frequent and personal style of communication, often direct to key stakeholder groups via first-person, low-tech methods on social media and owned digital channels.
3i’s Simon Borrows claimed the No. 1 spot, with AstraZeneca’s Pascal Soriot and George Weston of AB Foods ranking No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The top 10 CEOs are as follows:
Simon Borrows, 3i
Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca
George Weston, AB Foods
Alan Jope, Unilever
Philip Jansen, BT Group
Donal Murphy, DCC
Craig Hayman, Aveva Group
Peter Cowgill, JD Sports
John Pettigrew, National Grid
Jes Staley, Barclays
The research found that Jess Staley, CEO Barclays (+20), Nigel Wilson, CEO Legal & General (+15) and Andy Briggs, Phoenix Group Holdings (+14), Ben van Beurden, Royal Dutch Shell (+ 10) experienced the most marked positive change during the period measured. The top ten navigators include:
1. Jes Staley, Barclays
Charitable giving across existing and new bespoke programmes
Reprioritising their organisations to help mitigate the impact of the crisis on their stakeholders
Proactively vocalising and taking action support the communities and people who give them a ‘licence to operate’
Took action early on in the crisis to protect the individuals and families who were being most directly impacted
Were quick to communicate bold policies with stakeholders – rapidly and regularly and often ahead of official government guidance
Engaged in the widespread usage of social media channels to take the message directly to people
Despite COVID, they did not veer away from their vision, continuing to drive storytelling in support of advocacy
Some set and communicated ambitious new social impact goals, and avoided a one-story profile across their corporate home page and social channels
Regularly posted content on active corporate Twitter and LinkedIn accounts
Brought a deeper dimension to company news through storytelling
Featured current, relevant, editorial-style content on the front page of their corporate websites
Set up genuine dialogue with employees, customers and partners directly.
“Empathy not power has become the new language of success for those FTSE CEOs who improved their reputation during the pandemic,” said Selena Cameron, President SJR, EMEA. “These leaders communicated across multiple platforms, regularly, with an authentic voice and personal views. The top performers pivoted away from traditional communication strategies, fundamentally changing the way they shared information with employees, customers and other stakeholders. This transparent ‘new style’ successfully connected these CEOs directly with their audiences.”
“In today’s communication environment, public perception of a company’s brand and its leadership is a leading indicator of performance, and value and has a direct impact on a company’s stock price,” stated James R. Sisco, CEO, ENODO Global. “Our CEO Leaderboard enables companies to accurately measure the performance of their communication plans and engagement strategies in real time, delivering a competitive advantage.”
# SJR @GroupSJR
The data set was created to assess the online conversation around the FTSE 100 CEOs between January 1 and 20 May,2020. The data set included a total of 2.3 million data points
702,194 LinkedIn posts
620,912 News sites
518,302 Tweets
269,582 Facebook posts
194,277 RSS Feeds
94,109 Blogs
21,637 Instagram posts
11,574 YouTube comments
The Leaderboard accounts for the positive, neutral and negative sentiment that occurs around the CEOs’ communications and what is written and posted about the CEO. The scores or rankings range from 0 to 100, with higher scores representing higher positive and neutral sentiment.
Two rankings were created. An initial baseline assessment spanned from January 1 to February 29, 2020, before COVID-19 became a constant presence in the daily news cycle. The second period included data from March 1 to May 20, 2020, assessing the performance of each CEO during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top-ranking CEOs, the report identifies the leaders whose positions most increased or decreased due to their COVID-19 responses.
