SJW Group Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2020 Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. SJW Group net income was $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.08 and $0.21 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.15 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (“CTWS”) merger and integration fees of $1.3 million (net of tax) or $0.05 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $470,000 (net of tax) or $0.02 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.23 per share from ongoing operations and $0.05 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.07 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger.

The Company’s previously issued earnings guidance for 2020 anticipated the use of 3.5 billion gallons of surface water from its Northern California watershed. Through the first three months of the year, when the majority of rainfall in the watershed occurs, the company experienced the second lowest rainfall level in the last 10 years. Absent additional rainfall, we anticipate total available water from the watershed will be between 1.0 billion gallons and 1.2 billion gallons. Replacing our sourced water with water purchased from our local water agency or pumped from the aquifer will cost an incremental $4.2 million per billion gallons. As a result, the company anticipates that annual water production costs will increase between $9.7 million and $10.5 million or between $0.29 and $0.31 per diluted share. The Company is updating its guidance range from between $2.25 and $2.35 per diluted share to between $1.95 and $2.05 per diluted share to reflect this change.

Operating revenue was $115.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $77.7 million in 2019. The $38.1 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $27.4 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $6.0 million due to increased customer usage, $3.5 million in cumulative water rate increases, and a $1.1 million increase in the net recognition of certain balancing and memorandum accounts.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were $100.3 million, compared to $65.3 million in 2019, an increase of $35.0 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses for the first quarter of 2020 of $43.8 million compared to $26.8 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $17.0 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $6.3 million in new CTWS expenses, $5.4 million due to a decrease in the use of available surface water supplies, $5.3 million in higher customer water usage, and $1.5 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $18.0 million to $56.5 million from $38.5 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $9.2 million in higher general and administrative expenses, including $6.4 million in new CTWS general and administrative expenses. Other first quarter expense changes included $6.2 million in higher depreciation expenses, $3.3 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $1.8 million in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $2.2 million in lower merger related expenses.

Other expense and income in the first quarter of 2020 included $858,000 in new interest expense on San Jose Water Company’s $80.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2019 and $4.1 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019. Other expense and income in the first quarter of 2019 included $1.8 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in the first quarter of 2020.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 15% and 26%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS deductions and lower pre-tax income.
About SJW Group
SJW Group is the second largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utility based on rate base in the United States, providing life-saving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities – San Jose Water Company in California; Connecticut Water Company, Avon Water Company and Heritage Village Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas – possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.
Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized debt-to-equity ratios, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) the risk that the benefits expected from the merger of SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. will not be realized; (7) the risk that the integration of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. will be more difficult, time-consuming or expensive than anticipated; (8) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general stock market conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments.Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 
Three months ended March 31,
 
2020
 
2019
REVENUE

$

 

115,754

 

 

77,682

 

OPERATING EXPENSE:

 

 

 

Production Expenses:

 

 

 

Purchased water

 

15,934

 

 

13,662

 

Power

 

2,725

 

 

1,160

 

Groundwater extraction charges

 

15,028

 

 

6,863

 

Other production expenses

 

10,093

 

 

5,099

 

Total production expenses

 

43,780

 

 

26,784

 

Administrative and general

 

21,262

 

 

12,291

 

Maintenance

 

6,086

 

 

4,325

 

Property taxes and other non-income taxes

 

7,463

 

 

4,128

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

21,382

 

 

15,145

 

Merger related expenses

 

354

 

 

2,601

 

Total operating expense

 

100,327

 

 

65,274

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

15,427

 

 

12,408

 

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(13,284

)

 

(5,791

)

Interest income on Money Market Fund

 

 

1,832

 

Pension non-service cost

 

(45

)

 

(921

)

Other, net

 

757

 

 

390

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,855

 

 

7,918

 

Provision for income taxes

 

438

 

 

2,045

 

SJW GROUP NET INCOME

 

2,417

 

 

5,873

 

Unrealized loss on investment, net of taxes of $50

 

(135

)

 

 

SJW GROUP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

 

2,282

 

 

5,873

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

0.08

 

 

0.21

 

Diluted

$

 

0.08

 

 

0.21

 

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

$

 

0.32

 

 

0.30

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

Basic

 

28,489

 

 

28,423

 

Diluted

 

28,674

 

 

28,508

 

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)
 
 
March 31,
2020
 
December 31,
2019
ASSETS

 

 

 

Utility plant:

 

 

 

Land

$

 

34,697

 

 

34,395

 

Depreciable plant and equipment

 

3,014,589

 

 

2,988,454

 

Construction in progress

 

126,365

 

 

112,232

 

Intangible assets

 

32,775

 

 

33,424

 

Total utility plant

 

3,208,426

 

 

3,168,505

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

983,481

 

 

962,019

 

Net utility plant

 

2,224,945

 

 

2,206,486

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate investments

 

57,954

 

 

57,699

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

13,899

 

 

13,597

 

Net real estate investments

 

44,055

 

 

44,102

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

Cash

 

28,273

 

 

12,944

 

Restricted cash

 

 

5,000

 

Accounts receivable and accrued unbilled utility revenue

 

80,839

 

 

88,077

 

Current regulatory assets, net

 

6,129

 

 

6,472

 

Other current assets

 

13,577

 

 

9,553

 

Total current assets

 

128,818

 

 

122,046

 

OTHER ASSETS:

 

 

 

Regulatory assets, net

 

126,149

 

 

113,945

 

Investments

 

13,400

 

 

12,928

 

Goodwill

 

628,287

 

 

628,287

 

Other

 

8,644

 

 

4,676

 

 

 

776,480

 

 

759,836

 

 

$

 

3,174,298

 

 

3,132,470

 

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)
 
 
March 31,
2020
 
December 31,
2019
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

CAPITALIZATION:

 

 

 

Common stock

$

 

 

28

 

 

28

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

507,075

 

 

506,639

 

Retained earnings

 

376,447

 

 

383,191

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(9

)

 

126

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

883,541

 

 

889,984

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

1,316,996

 

 

1,283,597

 

Total capitalization

 

2,200,537

 

 

2,173,581

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Lines of credit

 

131,402

 

 

117,209

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

22,311

 

 

22,272

 

Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power

 

12,919

 

 

17,211

 

Accounts payable

 

25,214

 

 

34,886

 

Accrued interest

 

18,516

 

 

13,140

 

Accrued payroll

 

9,105

 

 

11,570

 

Other current liabilities

 

18,937

 

 

18,279

 

Total current liabilities

 

238,404

 

 

234,567

 

 

 

 

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

194,823

 

 

195,598

 

ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF

 

 

 

CONSTRUCTION

 

405,398

 

 

398,374

 

POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS

 

111,272

 

 

108,044

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

 

23,864

 

 

22,306

 

 

$

 

 

3,174,298

 

 

3,132,470

 

 
