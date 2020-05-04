|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:41 | 05.05.2020
SJW Group Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2020 Guidance
SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. SJW Group net income was $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.08 and $0.21 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.15 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (“CTWS”) merger and integration fees of $1.3 million (net of tax) or $0.05 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $470,000 (net of tax) or $0.02 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.23 per share from ongoing operations and $0.05 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.07 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger.
The Company’s previously issued earnings guidance for 2020 anticipated the use of 3.5 billion gallons of surface water from its Northern California watershed. Through the first three months of the year, when the majority of rainfall in the watershed occurs, the company experienced the second lowest rainfall level in the last 10 years. Absent additional rainfall, we anticipate total available water from the watershed will be between 1.0 billion gallons and 1.2 billion gallons. Replacing our sourced water with water purchased from our local water agency or pumped from the aquifer will cost an incremental $4.2 million per billion gallons. As a result, the company anticipates that annual water production costs will increase between $9.7 million and $10.5 million or between $0.29 and $0.31 per diluted share. The Company is updating its guidance range from between $2.25 and $2.35 per diluted share to between $1.95 and $2.05 per diluted share to reflect this change.
Operating revenue was $115.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $77.7 million in 2019. The $38.1 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $27.4 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $6.0 million due to increased customer usage, $3.5 million in cumulative water rate increases, and a $1.1 million increase in the net recognition of certain balancing and memorandum accounts.
Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were $100.3 million, compared to $65.3 million in 2019, an increase of $35.0 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses for the first quarter of 2020 of $43.8 million compared to $26.8 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $17.0 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $6.3 million in new CTWS expenses, $5.4 million due to a decrease in the use of available surface water supplies, $5.3 million in higher customer water usage, and $1.5 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $18.0 million to $56.5 million from $38.5 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $9.2 million in higher general and administrative expenses, including $6.4 million in new CTWS general and administrative expenses. Other first quarter expense changes included $6.2 million in higher depreciation expenses, $3.3 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $1.8 million in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $2.2 million in lower merger related expenses.
Other expense and income in the first quarter of 2020 included $858,000 in new interest expense on San Jose Water Company’s $80.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2019 and $4.1 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019. Other expense and income in the first quarter of 2019 included $1.8 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in the first quarter of 2020.
The effective consolidated income tax rates for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 15% and 26%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS deductions and lower pre-tax income.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
$
115,754
77,682
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Production Expenses:
Purchased water
15,934
13,662
Power
2,725
1,160
Groundwater extraction charges
15,028
6,863
Other production expenses
10,093
5,099
Total production expenses
43,780
26,784
Administrative and general
21,262
12,291
Maintenance
6,086
4,325
Property taxes and other non-income taxes
7,463
4,128
Depreciation and amortization
21,382
15,145
Merger related expenses
354
2,601
Total operating expense
100,327
65,274
OPERATING INCOME
15,427
12,408
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:
Interest expense
(13,284
)
(5,791
)
Interest income on Money Market Fund
—
1,832
Pension non-service cost
(45
)
(921
)
Other, net
757
390
Income before income taxes
2,855
7,918
Provision for income taxes
438
2,045
SJW GROUP NET INCOME
2,417
5,873
Unrealized loss on investment, net of taxes of $50
(135
)
—
SJW GROUP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
2,282
5,873
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.08
0.21
Diluted
$
0.08
0.21
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
$
0.32
0.30
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
28,489
28,423
Diluted
28,674
28,508
SJW Group
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Utility plant:
Land
$
34,697
34,395
Depreciable plant and equipment
3,014,589
2,988,454
Construction in progress
126,365
112,232
Intangible assets
32,775
33,424
Total utility plant
3,208,426
3,168,505
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
983,481
962,019
Net utility plant
2,224,945
2,206,486
Real estate investments
57,954
57,699
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
13,899
13,597
Net real estate investments
44,055
44,102
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash
28,273
12,944
Restricted cash
—
5,000
Accounts receivable and accrued unbilled utility revenue
80,839
88,077
Current regulatory assets, net
6,129
6,472
Other current assets
13,577
9,553
Total current assets
128,818
122,046
OTHER ASSETS:
Regulatory assets, net
126,149
113,945
Investments
13,400
12,928
Goodwill
628,287
628,287
Other
8,644
4,676
776,480
759,836
$
3,174,298
3,132,470
SJW Group
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
CAPITALIZATION:
Common stock
$
28
28
Additional paid-in capital
507,075
506,639
Retained earnings
376,447
383,191
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(9
)
126
Total stockholders’ equity
883,541
889,984
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,316,996
1,283,597
Total capitalization
2,200,537
2,173,581
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lines of credit
131,402
117,209
Current portion of long-term debt
22,311
22,272
Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power
12,919
17,211
Accounts payable
25,214
34,886
Accrued interest
18,516
13,140
Accrued payroll
9,105
11,570
Other current liabilities
18,937
18,279
Total current liabilities
238,404
234,567
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
194,823
195,598
ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF
CONSTRUCTION
405,398
398,374
POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS
111,272
108,044
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
23,864
22,306
$
3,174,298
3,132,470
