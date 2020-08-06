|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 07.08.2020
SJW Group Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. SJW Group net income was $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $13.5 million for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $0.47 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.72 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $731,000 (net of tax) or $0.03 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.47 per share from ongoing operations and $0.06 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.06 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (“CTWS”) merger.
The Company is affirming its 2020 guidance provided in the 2020 first quarter press release of a range of $1.95 and $2.05 per diluted share.
Operating revenue was $147.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $103.0 million in 2019. The $44.2 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $32.8 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $8.4 million in increased customer usage, and $1.6 million in cumulative water rate increases, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in the net recognition of certain balancing and memorandum accounts. In addition, we issued $2.2 million in customer rate credits in the prior year related to our billing settlement with the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”). No similar rate credits were required in 2020.
Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $111.1 million, compared to $81.0 million in 2019, an increase of $30.1 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses for the second quarter of 2020 of $58.2 million compared to $42.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $16.1 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $6.9 million in new CTWS expenses, $6.7 million due to a decrease in surface water supplies, $2.9 million in higher customer water usage, and $1.5 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $14.1 million to $53.0 million from $38.9 million. The increase was primarily due to a $7.7 million increase in depreciation expenses, $4.5 million in higher general and administrative expenses, $3.3 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $605,000 in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $1.8 million in lower merger related expenses.
Other expense and income in the second quarter of 2020 included $4.1 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019 and $307,000 in new interest on Connecticut Water Company’s $35.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2020. Other expense and income in the second quarter of 2019 included $2.3 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in the second quarter of 2020.
The effective consolidated income tax rates for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 18% and 23%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS tax deductions.
Year-to-date net income was $22.1 million, compared to $19.4 million in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 in the first six months of 2020, compared to $0.68 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.86 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger and integration fees of $1.4 million (net of tax) or $0.05 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $1.2 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.69 per share from ongoing operations and $0.11 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.12 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger.
Year-to-date operating revenue increased by $82.4 million to $263.0 million from $180.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The increase was attributable to $60.2 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $14.4 million in increased customer usage, and $5.1 million in cumulative water rate increases. In addition, as previously noted we issued $2.2 million in customer rate credits in the prior year related to our billing settlement with the CPUC. No similar rate credits were required in 2020.
Year-to-date water production expenses increased to $102.0 million from $68.9 million in 2019. The $33.1 million increase was attributable to $13.1 million in new CTWS expenses, $12.1 million due to a decrease in the use of available surface water supplies, $8.2 million in higher customer water usage, and $3.0 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $32.1 million to $109.5 million from $77.4 million. The increase was primarily due to a $13.9 million increase in depreciation expenses, $13.7 million in higher general and administrative expenses, $6.6 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $2.4 million in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $4.4 million in lower merger related expenses.
Other expense and income year-to-date for 2020 included $8.2 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019, $858,000 in new interest on San Jose Water Company’s $80.0 million Senior Notes issued March 2019 and $307,000 in new interest on Connecticut Water Company’s $35.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2020. Other expense and income year-to-date 2019 included $4.2 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in 2020.
The effective consolidated income tax rates for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 17% and 24%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS tax deductions and lower pre-tax income.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
$
147,209
102,965
$
262,963
180,647
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Production Expenses:
Purchased water
25,889
26,381
41,823
40,043
Power
3,426
1,493
6,151
2,653
Groundwater extraction charges
18,583
9,100
33,611
15,963
Other production expenses
10,280
5,159
20,373
10,258
Total production expenses
58,178
42,133
101,958
68,917
Administrative and general
17,772
13,408
39,388
25,699
Maintenance
5,334
4,729
11,420
9,054
Property taxes and other non-income taxes
7,102
3,848
14,565
7,976
Depreciation and amortization
22,753
15,101
44,135
30,246
Merger related expenses
—
1,775
—
4,376
Total operating expense
111,139
80,994
211,466
146,268
OPERATING INCOME
36,070
21,971
51,497
34,379
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:
Interest expense
(13,180
)
(6,714
)
(26,464
)
(12,505
)
Interest income on Money Market Fund
—
2,342
—
4,174
Gain on sale of real estate investment
—
745
—
745
Pension non-service cost
(7
)
(907
)
(52
)
(1,828
)
Other, net
1,048
517
1,805
907
Income before income taxes
23,931
17,954
26,786
25,872
Provision for income taxes
4,210
4,192
4,648
6,237
NET INCOME BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
19,721
13,762
22,138
19,635
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
224
—
224
SJW GROUP NET INCOME
19,721
13,538
22,138
19,411
Unrealized loss on investment, net of taxes of $50
10
—
(125
)
—
SJW GROUP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
19,731
13,538
$
22,013
19,411
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.69
0.48
$
0.78
0.68
Diluted
$
0.69
0.47
$
0.77
0.68
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
$
0.32
0.30
$
0.64
0.60
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
28,508
28,440
28,499
28,432
Diluted
28,683
28,526
28,679
28,517
SJW Group
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Utility plant:
Land
$
34,929
34,395
Depreciable plant and equipment
3,031,451
2,988,454
Construction in progress
144,429
112,232
Intangible assets
32,826
33,424
Total utility plant
3,243,635
3,168,505
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
1,004,776
962,019
Net utility plant
2,238,859
2,206,486
Real estate investments
58,023
57,699
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
14,197
13,597
Net real estate investments
43,826
44,102
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash
23,317
12,944
Restricted cash
—
5,000
Accounts receivable and accrued unbilled utility revenue
105,104
88,077
Current regulatory assets, net
5,691
6,472
Other current assets
11,431
9,553
Total current assets
145,543
122,046
OTHER ASSETS:
Regulatory assets, net
132,539
113,945
Investments
13,493
12,928
Goodwill
628,343
628,287
Other
7,374
4,676
781,749
759,836
$
3,209,977
3,132,470
SJW Group
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
CAPITALIZATION:
Common stock
$
29
28
Additional paid-in capital
508,098
506,639
Retained earnings
387,003
383,191
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
1
126
Total stockholders’ equity
895,131
889,984
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,315,979
1,283,597
Total capitalization
2,211,110
2,173,581
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lines of credit
146,671
117,209
Current portion of long-term debt
22,354
22,272
Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power
26,614
17,211
Accounts payable
24,295
34,886
Accrued interest
12,390
13,140
Accrued payroll
12,064
11,570
Other current liabilities
13,578
18,279
Total current liabilities
257,966
234,567
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
195,116
195,598
ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF
CONSTRUCTION
409,125
398,374
POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS
113,983
108,044
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
22,677
22,306
$
3,209,977
3,132,470
