SJW Group Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. SJW Group net income was $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $13.5 million for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $0.47 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.72 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $731,000 (net of tax) or $0.03 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.47 per share from ongoing operations and $0.06 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.06 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (“CTWS”) merger.

The Company is affirming its 2020 guidance provided in the 2020 first quarter press release of a range of $1.95 and $2.05 per diluted share.

Operating revenue was $147.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $103.0 million in 2019. The $44.2 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $32.8 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $8.4 million in increased customer usage, and $1.6 million in cumulative water rate increases, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in the net recognition of certain balancing and memorandum accounts. In addition, we issued $2.2 million in customer rate credits in the prior year related to our billing settlement with the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”). No similar rate credits were required in 2020.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $111.1 million, compared to $81.0 million in 2019, an increase of $30.1 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses for the second quarter of 2020 of $58.2 million compared to $42.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $16.1 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $6.9 million in new CTWS expenses, $6.7 million due to a decrease in surface water supplies, $2.9 million in higher customer water usage, and $1.5 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $14.1 million to $53.0 million from $38.9 million. The increase was primarily due to a $7.7 million increase in depreciation expenses, $4.5 million in higher general and administrative expenses, $3.3 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $605,000 in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $1.8 million in lower merger related expenses.

Other expense and income in the second quarter of 2020 included $4.1 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019 and $307,000 in new interest on Connecticut Water Company’s $35.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2020. Other expense and income in the second quarter of 2019 included $2.3 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in the second quarter of 2020.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 18% and 23%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS tax deductions.

Year-to-date net income was $22.1 million, compared to $19.4 million in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 in the first six months of 2020, compared to $0.68 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.86 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger and integration fees of $1.4 million (net of tax) or $0.05 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $1.2 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.69 per share from ongoing operations and $0.11 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.12 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger.

Year-to-date operating revenue increased by $82.4 million to $263.0 million from $180.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The increase was attributable to $60.2 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $14.4 million in increased customer usage, and $5.1 million in cumulative water rate increases. In addition, as previously noted we issued $2.2 million in customer rate credits in the prior year related to our billing settlement with the CPUC. No similar rate credits were required in 2020.

Year-to-date water production expenses increased to $102.0 million from $68.9 million in 2019. The $33.1 million increase was attributable to $13.1 million in new CTWS expenses, $12.1 million due to a decrease in the use of available surface water supplies, $8.2 million in higher customer water usage, and $3.0 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $32.1 million to $109.5 million from $77.4 million. The increase was primarily due to a $13.9 million increase in depreciation expenses, $13.7 million in higher general and administrative expenses, $6.6 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $2.4 million in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $4.4 million in lower merger related expenses.

Other expense and income year-to-date for 2020 included $8.2 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019, $858,000 in new interest on San Jose Water Company’s $80.0 million Senior Notes issued March 2019 and $307,000 in new interest on Connecticut Water Company’s $35.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2020. Other expense and income year-to-date 2019 included $4.2 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in 2020.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 17% and 24%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS tax deductions and lower pre-tax income.
About SJW Group
SJW Group is the second largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utility based on rate base in the United States, providing life-saving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities – San Jose Water Company in California; Connecticut Water Company, Avon Water Company and Heritage Village Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas – possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to deliver outstanding service to customers, safeguard the environment, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.
Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) the risk that the benefits expected from the merger of SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (the “Merger”) will not be realized; (7) the risk that the integration of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. will be more difficult, time-consuming or expensive than anticipated; (8) the outcome of the California Public Utilities Commission’s investigation in the Merger; (9) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger or otherwise; (10) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (11) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (12) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences; (13) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (14) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general stock and debt market conditions; and (15) legislative and general market and economic developments.Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 
Three months ended June 30,
 
Six months ended June 30,
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019
REVENUE

$

147,209

 

 

102,965

 

 

$

262,963

 

 

180,647

 

OPERATING EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased water

25,889

 

 

26,381

 

 

41,823

 

 

40,043

 

Power

3,426

 

 

1,493

 

 

6,151

 

 

2,653

 

Groundwater extraction charges

18,583

 

 

9,100

 

 

33,611

 

 

15,963

 

Other production expenses

10,280

 

 

5,159

 

 

20,373

 

 

10,258

 

Total production expenses

58,178

 

 

42,133

 

 

101,958

 

 

68,917

 

Administrative and general

17,772

 

 

13,408

 

 

39,388

 

 

25,699

 

Maintenance

5,334

 

 

4,729

 

 

11,420

 

 

9,054

 

Property taxes and other non-income taxes

7,102

 

 

3,848

 

 

14,565

 

 

7,976

 

Depreciation and amortization

22,753

 

 

15,101

 

 

44,135

 

 

30,246

 

Merger related expenses

 

 

1,775

 

 

 

 

4,376

 

Total operating expense

111,139

 

 

80,994

 

 

211,466

 

 

146,268

 

OPERATING INCOME

36,070

 

 

21,971

 

 

51,497

 

 

34,379

 

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(13,180

)

 

(6,714

)

 

(26,464

)

 

(12,505

)

Interest income on Money Market Fund

 

 

2,342

 

 

 

 

4,174

 

Gain on sale of real estate investment

 

 

745

 

 

 

 

745

 

Pension non-service cost

(7

)

 

(907

)

 

(52

)

 

(1,828

)

Other, net

1,048

 

 

517

 

 

1,805

 

 

907

 

Income before income taxes

23,931

 

 

17,954

 

 

26,786

 

 

25,872

 

Provision for income taxes

4,210

 

 

4,192

 

 

4,648

 

 

6,237

 

NET INCOME BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

19,721

 

 

13,762

 

 

22,138

 

 

19,635

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

224

 

 

 

 

224

 

SJW GROUP NET INCOME

19,721

 

 

13,538

 

 

22,138

 

 

19,411

 

Unrealized loss on investment, net of taxes of $50

10

 

 

 

 

(125

)

 

 

SJW GROUP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

19,731

 

 

13,538

 

 

$

22,013

 

 

19,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.69

 

 

0.48

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

0.68

 

Diluted

$

0.69

 

 

0.47

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

0.68

 

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

$

0.32

 

 

0.30

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

0.60

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

28,508

 

 

28,440

 

 

28,499

 

 

28,432

 

Diluted

28,683

 

 

28,526

 

 

28,679

 

 

28,517

 

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)
 
 
June 30,
2020
 
December 31,
2019
ASSETS

 

 

 

Utility plant:

 

 

 

Land

$

34,929

 

 

34,395

 

Depreciable plant and equipment

3,031,451

 

 

2,988,454

 

Construction in progress

144,429

 

 

112,232

 

Intangible assets

32,826

 

 

33,424

 

Total utility plant

3,243,635

 

 

3,168,505

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

1,004,776

 

 

962,019

 

Net utility plant

2,238,859

 

 

2,206,486

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate investments

58,023

 

 

57,699

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

14,197

 

 

13,597

 

Net real estate investments

43,826

 

 

44,102

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

Cash

23,317

 

 

12,944

 

Restricted cash

 

 

5,000

 

Accounts receivable and accrued unbilled utility revenue

105,104

 

 

88,077

 

Current regulatory assets, net

5,691

 

 

6,472

 

Other current assets

11,431

 

 

9,553

 

Total current assets

145,543

 

 

122,046

 

OTHER ASSETS:

 

 

 

Regulatory assets, net

132,539

 

 

113,945

 

Investments

13,493

 

 

12,928

 

Goodwill

628,343

 

 

628,287

 

Other

7,374

 

 

4,676

 

 

781,749

 

 

759,836

 

 

$

3,209,977

 

 

3,132,470

 

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 
June 30,
2020
 
December 31,
2019
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

CAPITALIZATION:

 

 

 

Common stock

$

29

 

 

28

 

Additional paid-in capital

508,098

 

 

506,639

 

Retained earnings

387,003

 

 

383,191

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

1

 

 

126

 

Total stockholders’ equity

895,131

 

 

889,984

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

1,315,979

 

 

1,283,597

 

Total capitalization

2,211,110

 

 

2,173,581

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Lines of credit

146,671

 

 

117,209

 

Current portion of long-term debt

22,354

 

 

22,272

 

Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power

26,614

 

 

17,211

 

Accounts payable

24,295

 

 

34,886

 

Accrued interest

12,390

 

 

13,140

 

Accrued payroll

12,064

 

 

11,570

 

Other current liabilities

13,578

 

 

18,279

 

Total current liabilities

257,966

 

 

234,567

 

 

 

 

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

195,116

 

 

195,598

 

ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF

 

 

 

CONSTRUCTION

409,125

 

 

398,374

 

POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS

113,983

 

 

108,044

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

22,677

 

 

22,306

 

 

$

3,209,977

 

 

3,132,470

 

 
