0:00 | 13.02.2020

SJW Group Announces Release of 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

SJW Group (SJW) (NYSE: SJW) announced today that it has issued its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report, Source to Tap. The report demonstrates that the Company and its employees are delivering on their long-standing commitment to sustainability. SJW believes that all water is local, and environmental stewardship efforts guide every decision throughout the organization. “Sustainability plays a critical role in our corporate philosophy. We’re pleased to share the details of the many ways we’ve worked to be good stewards of your water, your resources and the environment,” stated Eric W. Thornburg, Chairman, President and CEO of SJW Group. Thornburg continued, “We believe that it is essential to have engaged employees, working safely and efficiently, coupled with smart investments in customer service, innovation and our water system infrastructure. Together, these efforts minimize our environmental footprint as we plan for and protect the future for all of us.” Some key accomplishments include: Actively lowering SJW’s greenhouse gas emissions by working with energy suppliers committed to renewable energy; using biofuels in our diesel fleet, piloting electrical vehicles, and looking at other operational efficiencies that will save both water and energy. Ensuring earthquake preparedness by using earthquake-resistant pipe, deploying back-up power sources, and building new reservoirs that meet the latest safety related building specifications. Spearheading social responsibility efforts including employee volunteer programs, employee-led community giving initiatives, and corporate community investments of $225,000 annually in local non-profit organizations. Proactively implementing programs that increase operational efficiencies and safety while also minimizing our environmental footprint: Completing a Tactical Asset Management Plan for water storage assets. Every tank and reservoir was extensively evaluated using detailed analyses based on the asset’s condition, age and presence of safety equipment. Using acoustic leak detection via fire hydrant sensors to find leaks in the distribution system before they surface. Repairs can be made proactively to avoid a catastrophic break. Building SJWTX Vintage Oaks Wastewater Treatment Plant to utilize zero chemical disinfectant. The full report can be found here.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utility based on rate base in the United States, providing life-saving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities – San Jose Water Company in California; Connecticut Water Company, Avon Water Company and Heritage Village Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas – possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized debt-to-equity ratios, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other products and services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (4) climate change and the effects thereof; (5) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences that could adversely affect our facilities, operations, financial condition, results of operations and reputation; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (10) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (11) legislative and economic developments. Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

