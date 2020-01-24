ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
8:59 | 24.01.2020
SKF Consolidates Product Development, Proposes To Cease Activities in Scotland

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In order to speed up the development of cloud-based condition monitoring technologies, SKF is consolidating its development footprint in Europe. Consequently, and subject to consultation with local employee representatives, SKF proposes to cease its development and supply chain activities in Livingston, Scotland. The Group will now enter into a period of consultation with employee representatives. Should the proposal be confirmed, the development and supply chain activities in Livingston will cease by December 2021. Development of these technologies will be consolidated to existing sites in Sweden and France.The development center in Livingston currently employs approximately 50 people. Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)For further information, please contact:PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com[mailto:theo.kjellberg@skf.com]INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor RelationsPatrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com [mailto:patrik.stenberg@skf.com] This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2701760-1&h=4115983389&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-consolidates-product-development–proposes-to-cease-activities-in-scotland,c3015276 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2701760-1&h=2417426480&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fskf%2Fr%2Fskf-consolidates-product-development–proposes-to-cease-activities-in-scotland%2Cc3015276&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fskf%2Fr%2Fskf-consolidates-product-development–proposes-to-cease-activities-in-scotland%2Cc3015276]The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3015276/1178607.pdf Full release in pdf

SKF

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:17 Uhr | 24.01.2020
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax ...

09:02 Uhr | 24.01.2020
Merkel mit Erdogan in Istanbul ...

09:02 Uhr | 24.01.2020
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Erneute ...

08:50 Uhr | 24.01.2020
Von der Leyen und Michel ...

08:50 Uhr | 24.01.2020
Netzwerkausrüster Ericsson ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer