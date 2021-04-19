9:18 | 05.01.2022

SKF licences slop-oil recovery technology to Christof Global Impact

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SKF has signed a license agreement that gives Christof Global Impact the exclusive rights to commercialise SKF’s multi-feedstock slop-oil recovery technology (MFRT). The MFRT was part of SKFs acquisition of RecondOil in 2019 and is not considered core to SKF’s current or future business. SKF retains its focus on developing the RecondOil Double Separation Technology (DST), which is used specifically for industrial lubricants and oils – in either offline or online systems. Thomas Fröst, President, SKF Industrial Technologies, says: “It’s great to have been able to find a partner that has the knowhow and end-user access that is needed to maximise the value of this technology. We continue to invest in the development of the RecondOil DST technology and are already seeing significant process and manufacturing efficiency improvements in the factories in which it is installed.”Oliver Christof, President and CEO of Christof Global Impact, says: “We greatly appreciate the trust SKF, a company with values built on experience, quality, and know how, has put into CGI’s industrialisation, development, and execution competence, to deploy the multi-feedstock slop-oil recovery technology.” Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)For further information, please contact:PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communicationtel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com[mailto:carl.bjernstam@skf.com] INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relationstel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com [mailto:patrik.stenberg@skf.com] This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3404230-1&h=1511340482&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-licences-slop-oil-recovery-technology-to-christof-global-impact,c3481365 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3404230-1&h=3749410965&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fskf%2Fr%2Fskf-licences-slop-oil-recovery-technology-to-christof-global-impact%2Cc3481365&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fskf%2Fr%2Fskf-licences-slop-oil-recovery-technology-to-christof-global-impact%2Cc3481365]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3481365/1517004.pdf 20220105 SKF licences slop

