8:50 | 17.01.2020

SKF’s Year-end Results to be Published on 4 February 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The SKF Group will publish its year-end results on 4 February 2020 at approximately 13:00 (CET). Investors, analysts and media are invited to take part in a conference call, which will be held in English, at 14:00 (CET). To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following details:International: +44(0)2071-928000Sweden: +46(0)8-5069-2180United States: +1-631-510-7495The conference ID for the call is either SKF or 3662219.All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group’s website: http://investors.skf.com/en/result-centreMedia: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46-725-77-65-76.Aktiebolaget SKF(publ)For further information, please contact:PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com [mailto:theo.kjellberg@skf.com] INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor RelationsPatrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com [mailto:patrik.stenberg@skf.com] This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2695590-1&h=640339906&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-4-february-2020,c3009860 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2695590-1&h=4148496787&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fskf%2Fr%2Fskf-s-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-4-february-2020%2Cc3009860&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fskf%2Fr%2Fskf-s-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-4-february-2020%2Cc3009860]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3009860/1175146.pdf Full release in pdf SKF