|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:54 | 12.03.2020
SMACNA Applauds U.S. Department of Labor for Excluding Construction in the Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program Final Rule
The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), the leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry, today announced its support of the final rule by the U.S. Department of Labor regarding Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs). The new rule establishes a process for third-party entities in a wide variety of industries to create apprenticeship programs, but appropriately exempts construction. This DOL action preserves the long-standing, well-established and highly successful registered apprenticeship program model used in the construction industry for more than 80 years.
SMACNA and its allies in the skilled specialty contractor sector of the construction industry have been vocal supporters of exempting the construction industry from IRAPs. “We applaud the current Administration for following the advice of leading management and labor organizations in making their decision to reaffirm the efficacy of registered apprenticeship programs in the construction industry,” said Vince Sandusky, SMACNA’s Chief Executive Officer.
To learn more about SMACNA’s government affairs efforts and workforce initiatives, please visit www.SMACNA.org.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer