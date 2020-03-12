22:54 | 12.03.2020

SMACNA Applauds U.S. Department of Labor for Excluding Construction in the Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program Final Rule

The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), the leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry, today announced its support of the final rule by the U.S. Department of Labor regarding Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs). The new rule establishes a process for third-party entities in a wide variety of industries to create apprenticeship programs, but appropriately exempts construction. This DOL action preserves the long-standing, well-established and highly successful registered apprenticeship program model used in the construction industry for more than 80 years. SMACNA and its allies in the skilled specialty contractor sector of the construction industry have been vocal supporters of exempting the construction industry from IRAPs. “We applaud the current Administration for following the advice of leading management and labor organizations in making their decision to reaffirm the efficacy of registered apprenticeship programs in the construction industry,” said Vince Sandusky, SMACNA’s Chief Executive Officer. To learn more about SMACNA’s government affairs efforts and workforce initiatives, please visit www.SMACNA.org.

ABOUT SMACNA:

SMACNA is an international trade association representing 3,500 contributing contractor firms and is a leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry. SMACNA members are responsible for effectively delivering the clean air Americans breathe in offices, homes, and hospitals; for many of the attractive facades you see on today’s stadiums and office buildings; and for the comfortable, healthy, and safe living environments in which our citizens live out their daily lives. SMACNA has national offices in Chantilly, Va., outside of Washington, D.C., and on Capitol Hill. For more information, visit www.smacna.org.

