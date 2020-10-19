|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:37 | 19.10.2020
Smart Cities Market 2020 by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2020 – 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.
The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2020 – 2025. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.
The majority of the world’s population lives in an urban area and this is projected to grow to 71% by 2050. Global metropolitan areas are facing unprecedented challenges as the pace of urbanization is increasing at a pace that is testing the ability of city planners to meet the current and anticipated needs of its citizens. In addition, the enhanced mobility of modern society has created extreme competition between cities to attract skilled residents, corporations, and related jobs.
Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.
Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also an important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A lot of smart city technologies are being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety. New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.
An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.
Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming “thinking” cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.
Optimizing systems and services for the smart cities market will be an ongoing process. This is because developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary.
For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city solutions address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.
AI and IoT companies
Data analytics companies
ICT infrastructure suppliers
Communication service providers
National, state and local government
Smart transportation will be the top smart cities market application area through 2025
Significant transportation solution areas include Freight, Traffic, Parking, and Passenger Management
Fastest growing professional services for global smart cities is infrastructure maintenance, reaching $3.6B by 2025
5G, AI, and IoT investment in smart cities market represents 63%, 34%, and 52% for each technology area respectively by 2025
Identify opportunities for ICT vendors
Identify the market drivers for Smart Cities
Understand the technologies supporting Smart Cities
Understand the impact of smart cities on ICT evolution
ABB
Accela
Accenture
Aclara
Aclima
Advantech
Aeris Communications
AGT International
Airspan
Airtel
Alibaba
Allegro
Ally
Alstom SA
Altair Semiconductor
Altran
Alvarion
Amazon
Ambience Data
AMCS
AMD
America Movil
Amplia Soluciones SL
Analog Devices Inc.
Apple
Appyparking
Arista Networks Inc.
ARM Holdings
Ascom
Asus
AT&T
Atos
Autogrid
Ayyeka
Azavea
Baidu Inc.
Banyanwater
Barbara IoT
Bentley Systems
Blackberry Ltd
Blyncsy
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
Breezometer
Bridj
Broadcom Corporation
BT Group
Calthorpe Analytics
Capgemini
Cavium Inc.
China Mobile
China Unicom
Ciena Corporation
CIMCON Lighting
Cisco
Citrix Systems
Cityflo
Citymapper
Civicsmart
Clarity Movement Co.
Cobham Wireless
Colt
Compology
Contus
Cradlepoint
Cubic Corporation
CyanConnode
Dassault Systems
Delta Controls
Dispatchr
Double Map
DOVU
Elichens
Emagin
Emerson Electric Co
Enel
Energyworx
Enevo
ENGIE
Ericsson
Evopark
EZparking
Fathom
Filament
Flamencotech
Flowlabs
Fluentgrid
GE
Getmy Parking
Gridcure
HCL Technologies Ltd
HFCL
Hitachi
Honeywell
HPE
Huawei
IBM
Infarm
Inrix
Inspira
Intel
Intelizon Energy
Inventum Technologies
Itron
Johnson Controls
Kapsch Group
Koninklijke Philips NV
KORE Wireless
LG CNS
Libelium
Logic Ladder
Mapillary
Maven Systems
Meter Feeder
Metrotech
Microsoft
Mindteck
Miovision
Mobike
Moovel
Moovit
NEC
Neighborland
Nokia
Nordsense
NTT DATA
One Concern
Oorja On Move
Opendatasoft
Opusone
Oracle Corporation
Panasonic
Parkwhiz
Passport
Phoenix Robotix
Plume Labs
Proclivis Technology Solutions
Purplewifi
QInfra Solutions
Qualcomm Incorporated
Quality Theorem
Rachio
Remix
Ridlr
Rubicon
SAP
Schneider Electric SA
Sentiance
Siemens AG
Sierra Wireless
Sigfox
Signify
Soofa
Spacetime Insight
Spatial Labs, Inc.
Spice Digital
Spot Hero
Stae
Streetlight Data
Swiftly
Takadu
Tantalum
Telefonica
Telensa
Toshiba
Tractebel
Trafi
Transit Labs
Transit Screen
Transloc
Trilliant
Understory
UrbanFootprint
Urbee
Urbiotica (Spain)
Utilidata
Valor Water Analytics
Varentec
Veniam
Veolia
Verizon
Videonetics Technologies
Vodafone
Volocopter
Watersmart
Where Is My Transport
Wipro
Worldsensing SL
Zagster
Zenysis
Zerocycle
ZiFF Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6yjxj
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer