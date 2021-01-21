|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:20 | 21.01.2021
Smart Farming Market 2020-2024- Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Bayer AG, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | Technavio
The smart farming market is poised to grow by $ 2.17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of low-cost cloud services.
The smart farming market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing need to monitor the weather and climatic changes as one of the prime reasons driving the smart farming market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Smart Farming Market Forecast
Smart Farming Market Analysis
AGCO Corp.
Bayer AG
Deere & Co.
Farmers Edge Inc.
Raven Industries Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Telit Communications Plc
Trimble Inc.
TSI Inc.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Automation and control systems – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Smart agriculture equipment and machinery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application
Soil and crop management – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fleet management – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Storage and irrigation management – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Indoor farming – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
