ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:06 | 19.03.2021
Smart Gas Meter Market by Technology, Type, Component, End-user and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Smart Gas Meter Market by technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global smart gas meter market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.
The key drivers for the smart gas meter market include digitalization of distribution grids and optimization of network operations; asset management of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI); and increasing investment in smart grid technologies to measure and analyze data.
Asset Management of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami)
Increasing Investments in Smart Grid Technologies to Measure and Analyze Data
Requirement of High Upfront Cost for Smart Gas Infrastructure
Integration of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) into Smart Gas Meter Operations
Negative Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Gas Meter Market
Adya Smart Metering
Aichi Tokei Denki
Apator Group
Chint
Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment
Dandong Dongfa (Group)
Diehl Metering
Discovergy GmbH
EDMI
Fujitsu
Honeywell International
ITRON
Landis+Gyr
Master Meter
Pietro Fiorentini
Powercom
Raychem RPG
Sagemcom
Secure Meters
Sensus (Xylem)
SNS Technosys
Ultan Technologies
Wasion Group
Zenner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzenr6
