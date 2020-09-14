8:30 | 14.09.2020

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growth in Construction Projects in North America to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 162.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200913005034/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- What are the major trends in the market?

Advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 11%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 162.20 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Conservation Labs Inc., Loop Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growth in construction projects in North America is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost of smart home water sensors and controllers restraints the market growth.

How big is the US market?

The US region will contribute 71% of market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Conservation Labs Inc., Loop Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth in construction projects in North America will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingTechnavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America is segmented as below: Technology Wi-Fi Others Geographic Landscape US Canada Mexico To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43295Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America report covers the following areas: Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market Size in North America Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market Trends in North America Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market Analysis in North America This study identifies advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSmart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next five years Estimation of the smart home water sensor and controller market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home water sensor and controller market vendors in North America

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments Comparison by Technology Wi-Fi technology – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Other technologies – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Technology

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison US – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Canada – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mexico – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by geography Market drivers – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Conservation Labs Inc. Loop Labs Inc. Moen Inc. OVAL Digital Inc. Phyn LLC Resideo Technologies Inc. Roost Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Waxman Industries Inc. Winland Electronics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations About Us

