8:30 | 14.09.2020
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growth in Construction Projects in North America to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 162.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Conservation Labs Inc., Loop Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth in construction projects in North America will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technology
Wi-Fi
Others
Geographic Landscape
US
Canada
Mexico
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market Size in North America
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market Trends in North America
Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market Analysis in North America
This study identifies advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next five years
Estimation of the smart home water sensor and controller market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home water sensor and controller market vendors in North America
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Technology
Wi-Fi technology – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other technologies – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Geographic comparison
US – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Canada – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mexico – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Conservation Labs Inc.
Loop Labs Inc.
Moen Inc.
OVAL Digital Inc.
Phyn LLC
Resideo Technologies Inc.
Roost Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Waxman Industries Inc.
Winland Electronics Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
