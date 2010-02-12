|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:22 | 24.07.2020
Smart Irrigation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type, Application, Component and Geography – Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Smart Irrigation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type (Weather-Based, Sensor-Based), Application, Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global smart irrigation market was valued at USD 961 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,056 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
The smart irrigation market is currently in the introductory growth phase and is expected to witness robust growth in the future owing to the increasing role of technology in irrigation. The advent of IoT and AI-based solution have proved beneficial for the smart irrigation market and could provide further growth to the market. The impact of COVID-19 on the smart irrigation market is likely to be there for a short term, and by end of 2020 or early 2021, the market is expected to witness robust recovery with higher demand for installation of IoT devices in agricultural farms across the world to make optimum use of resources with reduced labor requirements in the fields.
3.2 Optimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario
3.3 Pessimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario
4.2 Smart Irrigation Market in APAC, by Application and Country
4.3 Smart Irrigation Market, by Component
4.4 Smart Irrigation Market, by System Type
4.5 Smart Irrigation Market, by Country (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 COVID-19 to Accelerate Deployment of IoT Sensors and Nodes in Agriculture Farms by Integrating Multiple Control Functionalities
5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Promoting Water Conservation to Surge the Adoption of Smart Irrigation Systems
5.2.1.3 Growth of Smart Cities and Need for Efficient Irrigation Systems to Fuel Smart Irrigation Controller Adoption
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Implementation of Smart Irrigation Technologies in Fragmented Land
5.2.2.2 High Technological Costs and Limited Technical Knowledge and Skills Among Farmers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Communication Technologies and Advent of 5G Network to Accelerate Smart Irrigation Project Amid COVID-19
5.2.3.2 Integration of Smartphones With Wireless Irrigation Controller to Create Substantial Opportunity Post COVID-19
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization in Smart Irrigation Industry
6.1.1 Major Stakeholders in Smart Irrigation Market
6.2 Industry Trends
6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Irrigation Market
6.3.1 Irrigation Technology Providers Focusing on Wireless Irrigation Systems to Access Web-Based Interface During COVID-19
6.3.2 Accelerated Demand for Smart Irrigation Systems After COVID-19
7.2 Controllers
7.3 Sensors
7.4 Water Flow Meters
7.5 Others
8.2 Weather-Based Controller Systems
8.3 Sensor-Based Controller Systems
9.2 Agriculture
9.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture
9.4 Non-Agriculture
9.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Agriculture
10.2 Americas
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
10.5 RoW
11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis (2019)
11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Recent Developments
11.4.1 Product Launches
11.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts
11.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.1.1 Key Players to Witness Surge in Demand for Smart Irrigation Systems in Agriculture
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Rain Bird Corporation
12.2.2 The Toro Company
12.2.3 Hunter Industries
12.2.4 Netafim
12.2.5 Hydropoint
12.2.6 Manna Irrigation
12.2.7 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems
12.2.8 Galcon
12.2.9 Rachio
12.2.10 Weathermatic
12.3 Other Players
12.3.1 Jain Irrigation Systems
12.3.2 Banyan Water
12.3.3 Delta-T Devices
12.3.4 Calsense
12.3.5 Blossom
12.3.6 Skydrop
12.3.7 Aquaspy
12.3.8 Soil Scout
12.3.9 Caipos
12.3.10 Acclima
12.3.11 Rain Machine (Green Electronics)
12.3.12 Wiseconn Engineering
12.3.13 Valley Irrigation (A Valmont Company)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ub5y7z
