Smart Water Network Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 13% during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The smart water network market is expected to grow by USD 13.99 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the smart water network market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005875/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Water Network Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The smart water network market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click hereKey Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by usingTechnavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformRelated Report on Utilities Industries:Global Smart Water Meter Market- The smart water meter market is segmented by technology (AMI and AMR), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample ReportGlobal Thermal Energy Storage Market- The thermal energy storage market is segmented by technology (MSES and PCM) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Major Three Smart Water Network Market Participants:Arad Group

Arad Group operates its business through the unified segment. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides support for its cutting edge water meters which are sold to residential, bulk, irrigation, and water management companies.

Badger Meter Inc.

Badger Meter Inc. operates its business through the unified segment. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes products incorporating flow measurement, control, and communication solutions.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG operates its business in various segments such as metal, controls, defense, aviation, Metering, and Other. The company offers water, thermal energy, gas, and electricity meters with remote reading solutions including Automatic Meter Reading and Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-water-network-market-industry-analysisSmart Water Network Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The smart water network market is segmented as below: Technology Smart Meter Monitoring And Control Communication Network Data Management Geography Europe North America APAC MEA South America The smart water network market is driven by the need for reducing non-revenue water. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for clean water are expected to trigger the smart water network market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the smart water network market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45806Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

