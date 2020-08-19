17:20 | 19.08.2020

Smartphone Power Management IC Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smartphone power management IC market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The premium range segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.





At what rate is the market projected to grow?



Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 2.73 billion during the forecast period.





Who are the top players in the market?



Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants.





What is the key market driver?



Miniaturization of semiconductor devices is the major factor driving the market. The market is highly concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The miniaturization of semiconductor devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smartphone Power Management IC Market is segmented as below: Price Premium Range Medium Range Low Range Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40145Smartphone Power Management IC Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smartphone power management IC market report covers the following areas: Smartphone Power Management IC Market Size Smartphone Power Management IC Market Trends Smartphone Power Management IC Market Analysis This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the smartphone power management IC market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist smartphone power management IC market growth during the next five years Estimation of the smartphone power management IC market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the smartphone power management IC market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone power management IC market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market size Market Outlook Market sizing 2019 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE

Market segmentation by price Comparison by price Premium range – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Medium range – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Low range – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by price

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Miniaturization of semiconductor devices Rise in number of M&A Transition to large-diameter wafers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Analog Devices, Inc. Dialog Semiconductor Plc Maxim Integrated Products Inc. MediaTek Inc. NXP Semiconductors NV ON Semiconductor Corp. Qualcomm Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. STMicroelectronics NV Texas Instruments Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

