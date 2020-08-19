|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:20 | 19.08.2020
Smartphone Power Management IC Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the smartphone power management IC market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is highly concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The miniaturization of semiconductor devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Price
Premium Range
Medium Range
Low Range
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40145Smartphone Power Management IC Market 2020-2024: Scope
Smartphone Power Management IC Market Size
Smartphone Power Management IC Market Trends
Smartphone Power Management IC Market Analysis
This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the smartphone power management IC market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist smartphone power management IC market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smartphone power management IC market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smartphone power management IC market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone power management IC market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market size
Market Outlook
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by price
Premium range – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Medium range – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Low range – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by price
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Rise in number of M&A
Transition to large-diameter wafers
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Analog Devices, Inc.
Dialog Semiconductor Plc
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
MediaTek Inc.
NXP Semiconductors NV
ON Semiconductor Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
STMicroelectronics NV
Texas Instruments Inc.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer