20:06 | 05.04.2021

Smithers Announces New Director of Chemistry for Environmental Risk Sciences

Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, has promoted Rebecca Smith to Director of Chemistry, Environmental Risk Sciences, North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005396/en/Rebecca Smith, Director of Chemistry, Environmental Risk Sciences, North America (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Rebecca will direct chemistry staff conducting a broad portfolio of regulated testing services for crop protection products, pharmaceuticals, and industrial chemicals. She will ensure that contracted studies conform to technical, quality assurance, and financial objectives, while supporting business growth. “Rebecca’s unique experience working in multiple chemistry service lines, combined with her solid customer relationships, makes her an ideal leader for our chemistry team. She is committed to generating accurate data, on time, with high touch,” said Ronald C. Biever, Vice President, North America, Smithers Environmental Risk Sciences Division. “Our team and our clients will benefit from Rebecca’s dedication to diversity, service, and excellence.” Rebecca began her career at Smithers in 2007 in the chemistry department, providing analytical support for ecotoxicology testing. She then began managing method validations and sample analysis during the US EPA Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program (EDSP). Following EDSP, Rebecca served as Study Director in product chemistry before becoming a founding member of the residue chemistry team. From this position, she assumed several responsibilities, including assisting in the direction of the residue chemistry group, supervising staff, and supporting chemistry studies as needed for regulated products. She received her B.S. in Chemistry from University of Connecticut and is a member of the American Chemical Society (ACS) and National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants (NAICC).

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

