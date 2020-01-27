14:00 | 27.01.2020

Smithers Announces Sustainability in Packaging US 2020 Conference

Smithers is pleased to announce the Sustainability in Packaging US 2020 conference will be returning to Chicago, Illinois this coming March 11-13, 2020. This event brings success year after year as it continues its theme of Making Sustainable Packaging A Commercial Reality. It will bring together the top leaders and experts in the packaging and retail industry. Sustainability in Packaging US 2020 will provide expert content and key insights from some of the top brand owners, CPG’s, retailers, packaging manufacturers, government regulators, and NGO’s who are making moves in the sustainable packaging space. This 3-day program featuring tours, workshops, and presentations on Sustainability Initiatives – Where do we go from here?, Sustainability in E-commerce Packaging, Design for Environment, regulations for single-use plastics and packaging, Circular Economy – Embracing Imperfect Practices and Thinking Outside the Box, Push for Demand Champions, New Models for Reducing or Replacing Packaging, Beyond End of Life, Beyond Recyclability – What Else?, Alternative Technologies and much more. Kicking off the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to attend 3 pre-conference workshops: The Future of Plastics, Compostable and Recyclable: Breaking Down the Challenges or Fireside Chat: Live Consumer Panel Workshop all included in their registration price. Year after year, Sustainability in Packaging US conference brings together major industry players such as HelloFresh, Wayfair, Coty, LUSH, US EPA and more to speak and present their latest incites of the industry. Additionally, this year’s Sustainability in Packaging US will feature:

Brunching with Brands: How will [sustainable] packaging change over the next 5-10 years? Featuring panelists from Hasbro, TemperPack, Wayfair, and WhirlpoolPlant-based packaging meets plant-based ice cream; A first-to-market branding & manufacturing success story by Coconut Bliss and StanpacSustainability: a Transformational Journey by KashiHow digital packaging reduces environmental impact by HP Inc.The Art and Science of Compostability Labeling and Messaging by Biodegradable Products Institute

And much more! “This is an event that has been around for more than a decade and gone international. I am proud to aid in the continual success that this conference brings to the industry,” said Brittany Onslow, the Head of Production and conference producer with Smithers. “This industry is one that never stops changing, with new products and regulations being released every time we turn around. I believe that the agenda allows attendees, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to get the most out of their attendance at the conference, and to aid in pushing this industry into the future. We are so excited to be able to continue to bring this event to the industry year after year!” For more information about the Sustainability in Packaging US 2020 conference, visit:

https://www.sustainpackus.com/ Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Sean Walsh at swalsh@smithers.com or +1 (330) 762-7441.

About Smithers

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. For more information about Smithers, please visit https://www.smithers.com/

