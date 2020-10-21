|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 21.10.2020
Smyrnios Named Executive Chairman of CJCJ Food, Americas
CJ CheilJedang (CJCJ) CEO Sinho Kang today announced that Dimitrios Smyrnios, CEO of Schwan’s Company, will now serve as executive chairman of CJCJ Food, Americas. As the executive chairman of CJCJ Food, Americas, Smyrnios will hold the role of chairman of the board of CJ Foods USA Inc and will continue in his leadership role as CEO of Schwan’s. CJCJ acquired Schwan’s and several of its subsidiaries in February 2019.
“On behalf of everyone at CJCJ, we are excited to have Dimitrios chart the course for our strategic innovation and growth plans in the United States and across the Americas,” said Kang. “With a strong foundation of talented people, diverse capabilities and high-quality brands and foods in the Americas, CJCJ is poised to achieve our ambitious growth goals under his trusted and experienced leadership.”
“Since Schwan’s joined the global CJ family last year, I have been extremely impressed with the company and its commitment to the U.S. business and our people. I am truly proud to be a part of such a world-class company,” said Smyrnios. “I am also honored and excited to take on this important leadership role for CJCJ as it invests in its Americas-based people, operations, brands and products to better serve our customers and grow our business.”
Fellow CJCJ affiliate CJ Foods USA offers a full range of consumer packaged foods available at retail, including dumplings, noodles, ready meals, ready to serve rice, wrappers, sauces and other authentic Asian foods sold under the Bibigo®, Annie Chun’s® and Twin Marquis® brands.
Collectively, Schwan’s and CJ Foods USA operate 21 U.S.-based manufacturing plants, with Schwan’s operating 16 and CJ Foods USA operating five.
“As CJCJ’s family of food businesses in the Americas grow closer, I’m confident that together we will play a big role in shaping the CJCJ global growth trajectory,” said Smyrnios. “I also want to thank every Schwan’s and CJ Foods USA employee for embracing the important role we play in making sure people have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
