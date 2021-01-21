14:00 | 21.01.2021

Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) will release 2020 fourth quarter and full year results prior to the market open on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET on that day. The conference call audio and accompanying slides will be webcast live via the Internet. To access the call, visit https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and click on the link to the webcast. The quarterly release and slides which will accompany the call can be accessed under the Downloads tab in the webcast viewer, as well as on the Snap-on website, www.snapon.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for at least one week following the call.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks.

