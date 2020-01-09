ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Soft Magnetic Materials, 2019-2024 – Denso Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Powder Metal Group & Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Soft Magnetic Materials: Applications and Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Report Scope:
This study reviews soft magnetic materials technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
Report Includes:
79 tables

A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for soft magnetic materials

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Quantification of the market potential for soft magnetic materials by material type, application, end use industry, and geographical region

Emphasis on the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, technology updates along with recent advancements within the segment

Exclusive chapter on market and industry drivers and structure encompassing supply chain analysis, industry organizations and support systems, market drivers & impediments, and regional considerations for the industry

Patent analysis covering patent overview, patent trends, and R&D and market development

Company profiles of manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants of soft magnetic materials. Major players included Denso Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sigma-Aldrich and Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related Reports
2. Summary and Highlights 3. Market and Technology Background
Definitions

Soft Magnet

Coercivity

Polarity

Permeability

Benefits of Soft Magnetic Materials

Summary of Soft Magnetic Materials and Applications

Soft Magnetic Materials: A Brief History

AC vs. DC Applications

AC Applications

DC Applications

Soft Magnet Technologies

Powdered Iron Cores

Soft Ferrites

Soft Iron and Iron Alloys

Iron-Phosphorous Alloys

Iron-Silicon Alloys/Electrical Steels

Iron-Nickel Alloys

Iron-Cobalt Alloys

Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys

Soft Magnet Technology Applications

Industrial Transformers

High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry

Solenoids and Actuators

Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors

Consumer Product Electric Motors

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Medical Applications

Technologies Not Included in This Report
4. Global Market Summary
Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Soft Magnetic Material Technologies by Region

Global Market for Soft Magnet Technologies by Material Type

Global Market for Soft Magnetic Materials by Application
5. Market Breakdown by Technology
Global Market for Powdered Iron Cores

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Soft Ferrites

Global Market for Soft Iron

Global Market for Iron-Phosphorous Alloys

Global Market for Iron-Silicon Alloys

Global Market for Iron-Nickel Alloys

Global Market for Iron-Cobalt Alloys

Global Market for Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys
6. Market Breakdown by Application
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial Transformers

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Solenoids and Actuators

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Product Electric Motors

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Electronics

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Telecommunications

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Medical Applications
7. Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
Supply Chains

Raw Materials Extraction

Commodity Supply Chain

Basic Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators

Other Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Electronics Equipment Manufacturers

Alloy and Powder Producers

Specialty Magnetic Materials Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Specialty Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors and Industry Trends

Efficiency: Managing Energy Losses in Electric Steels (Iron-Silicon Alloys)

Electric Vehicle Demand

Renewable Power Production

Efficiency: Utility-scale Transformer Trends

Rise of Biotech and Medical

China’s Magnet Industry

Sustainability and Social Responsibility
8. Patent Review/New Developments
Patents Granted Annually

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Patent Summary
9. Company Profiles
ACAL BFI

AMES

Amogreentech

Anhui Astromagnet Co., Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Bomantec

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Daido Steel Co.

Denso Corp.

Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc.

Ferroxcube International Holding

FJ Industries

Fluxtrol Inc.

GKN Plc

GKN Sinter Metals Inc.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Hoganas Ab

Horizon Technology

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Laird Technologies Inc.

Magnetics

Mate Co., Ltd.

Melta

Micrometals Inc.

Mk Magnetics Inc.

MMG Canada Ltd.

Nicofe Materials

Powder Metal Group

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Schunk Sinter Metals

Sg Technologies Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich

Sintex A/S

Steward Advanced Materials Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Kk

TDK Corp.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co. Kg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27vaq4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005514/en/

