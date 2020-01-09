15:27 | 09.01.2020

Soft Magnetic Materials, 2019-2024 – Denso Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Powder Metal Group & Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Soft Magnetic Materials: Applications and Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Report Scope:

This study reviews soft magnetic materials technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

Report Includes:

79 tables A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for soft magnetic materials Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024 Quantification of the market potential for soft magnetic materials by material type, application, end use industry, and geographical region Emphasis on the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, technology updates along with recent advancements within the segment Exclusive chapter on market and industry drivers and structure encompassing supply chain analysis, industry organizations and support systems, market drivers & impediments, and regional considerations for the industry Patent analysis covering patent overview, patent trends, and R&D and market development Company profiles of manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants of soft magnetic materials. Major players included Denso Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sigma-Aldrich and Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives Reasons for Doing This Study Intended Audience Scope of Report Information Sources Methodology Geographic Breakdown Analyst’s Credentials Related Reports

2. Summary and Highlights 3. Market and Technology Background

Definitions Soft Magnet Coercivity Polarity Permeability Benefits of Soft Magnetic Materials Summary of Soft Magnetic Materials and Applications Soft Magnetic Materials: A Brief History AC vs. DC Applications AC Applications DC Applications Soft Magnet Technologies Powdered Iron Cores Soft Ferrites Soft Iron and Iron Alloys Iron-Phosphorous Alloys Iron-Silicon Alloys/Electrical Steels Iron-Nickel Alloys Iron-Cobalt Alloys Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys Soft Magnet Technology Applications Industrial Transformers High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry Solenoids and Actuators Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors Consumer Product Electric Motors Consumer Electronics Telecom Medical Applications Technologies Not Included in This Report

4. Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis Global Market for Soft Magnetic Material Technologies by Region Global Market for Soft Magnet Technologies by Material Type Global Market for Soft Magnetic Materials by Application

5. Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Powdered Iron Cores Global Summary North American Market European Market Asian Market Global Market for Soft Ferrites Global Market for Soft Iron Global Market for Iron-Phosphorous Alloys Global Market for Iron-Silicon Alloys Global Market for Iron-Nickel Alloys Global Market for Iron-Cobalt Alloys Global Market for Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys

6. Market Breakdown by Application

Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial Transformers Global Summary North American Market European Market Asian Market Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Solenoids and Actuators Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Product Electric Motors Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Electronics Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Telecommunications Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Medical Applications

7. Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains Raw Materials Extraction Commodity Supply Chain Basic Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators Other Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators Semiconductor Manufacturers Electronics Equipment Manufacturers Alloy and Powder Producers Specialty Magnetic Materials Manufacturers Original Equipment Manufacturers Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Distributors End Users Industry and Key Research Organizations Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors and Industry Trends Efficiency: Managing Energy Losses in Electric Steels (Iron-Silicon Alloys) Electric Vehicle Demand Renewable Power Production Efficiency: Utility-scale Transformer Trends Rise of Biotech and Medical China’s Magnet Industry Sustainability and Social Responsibility

8. Patent Review/New Developments

Patents Granted Annually Patent Country of Origin Key Players Patent Code Map Patent Materials Map Patent Summary

9. Company Profiles

ACAL BFI AMES Amogreentech Anhui Astromagnet Co., Ltd. Arnold Magnetic Technologies Bomantec Carpenter Technology Corp. Daido Steel Co. Denso Corp. Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc. Ferroxcube International Holding FJ Industries Fluxtrol Inc. GKN Plc GKN Sinter Metals Inc. Hitachi Metals Ltd. Hoganas Ab Horizon Technology Kobe Steel Ltd. Laird Technologies Inc. Magnetics Mate Co., Ltd. Melta Micrometals Inc. Mk Magnetics Inc. MMG Canada Ltd. Nicofe Materials Powder Metal Group Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. Schunk Sinter Metals Sg Technologies Ltd. Sigma-Aldrich Sintex A/S Steward Advanced Materials Inc. Sumitomo Electric Industries Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Taiyo Yuden Kk TDK Corp. Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co. Kg For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27vaq4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005514/en/