15:27 | 09.01.2020
Soft Magnetic Materials, 2019-2024 – Denso Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Powder Metal Group & Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Soft Magnetic Materials: Applications and Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for soft magnetic materials
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
Quantification of the market potential for soft magnetic materials by material type, application, end use industry, and geographical region
Emphasis on the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, technology updates along with recent advancements within the segment
Exclusive chapter on market and industry drivers and structure encompassing supply chain analysis, industry organizations and support systems, market drivers & impediments, and regional considerations for the industry
Patent analysis covering patent overview, patent trends, and R&D and market development
Company profiles of manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants of soft magnetic materials. Major players included Denso Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sigma-Aldrich and Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related Reports
Soft Magnet
Coercivity
Polarity
Permeability
Benefits of Soft Magnetic Materials
Summary of Soft Magnetic Materials and Applications
Soft Magnetic Materials: A Brief History
AC vs. DC Applications
AC Applications
DC Applications
Soft Magnet Technologies
Powdered Iron Cores
Soft Ferrites
Soft Iron and Iron Alloys
Iron-Phosphorous Alloys
Iron-Silicon Alloys/Electrical Steels
Iron-Nickel Alloys
Iron-Cobalt Alloys
Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys
Soft Magnet Technology Applications
Industrial Transformers
High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry
Solenoids and Actuators
Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors
Consumer Product Electric Motors
Consumer Electronics
Telecom
Medical Applications
Technologies Not Included in This Report
Global Market for Soft Magnetic Material Technologies by Region
Global Market for Soft Magnet Technologies by Material Type
Global Market for Soft Magnetic Materials by Application
Global Summary
North American Market
European Market
Asian Market
Global Market for Soft Ferrites
Global Market for Soft Iron
Global Market for Iron-Phosphorous Alloys
Global Market for Iron-Silicon Alloys
Global Market for Iron-Nickel Alloys
Global Market for Iron-Cobalt Alloys
Global Market for Amorphous Nanocrystalline Alloys
Global Summary
North American Market
European Market
Asian Market
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: High-frequency Power Conversion for Industry
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Solenoids and Actuators
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Industrial and Automotive Electric Motors
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Product Electric Motors
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Consumer Electronics
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Telecommunications
Soft Magnetic Materials Applications: Medical Applications
Raw Materials Extraction
Commodity Supply Chain
Basic Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators
Other Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators
Semiconductor Manufacturers
Electronics Equipment Manufacturers
Alloy and Powder Producers
Specialty Magnetic Materials Manufacturers
Original Equipment Manufacturers
Specialty Equipment Manufacturers
Distributors
End Users
Industry and Key Research Organizations
Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors and Industry Trends
Efficiency: Managing Energy Losses in Electric Steels (Iron-Silicon Alloys)
Electric Vehicle Demand
Renewable Power Production
Efficiency: Utility-scale Transformer Trends
Rise of Biotech and Medical
China’s Magnet Industry
Sustainability and Social Responsibility
Patent Country of Origin
Key Players
Patent Code Map
Patent Materials Map
Patent Summary
AMES
Amogreentech
Anhui Astromagnet Co., Ltd.
Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Bomantec
Carpenter Technology Corp.
Daido Steel Co.
Denso Corp.
Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc.
Ferroxcube International Holding
FJ Industries
Fluxtrol Inc.
GKN Plc
GKN Sinter Metals Inc.
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Hoganas Ab
Horizon Technology
Kobe Steel Ltd.
Laird Technologies Inc.
Magnetics
Mate Co., Ltd.
Melta
Micrometals Inc.
Mk Magnetics Inc.
MMG Canada Ltd.
Nicofe Materials
Powder Metal Group
Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.
Schunk Sinter Metals
Sg Technologies Ltd.
Sigma-Aldrich
Sintex A/S
Steward Advanced Materials Inc.
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Taiyo Yuden Kk
TDK Corp.
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co. Kg
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27vaq4
