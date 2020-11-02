14:05 | 02.11.2020

Soil Connect Hires Jonathan Alvarado as Chief Growth Officer

Soil Connect, the first and only institutionally backed digital platform focused on the multi-billion dollar soil and aggregates industry, today announced that it has hired Jonathan Alvarado as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Mr. Alvarado is responsible for overseeing Soil Connect’s customer acquisition and retention strategies. He is also charged with raising brand awareness among professionals in the construction, building and excavation industries. Cliff Fetner, Founder and CEO of Soil Connect, said, “Jonathan has a proven track record of advancing the role disruptive technologies are playing in solving inefficiencies in the antiquated construction industry, and his insights will be invaluable as Soil Connect seeks to transform the transportation and management of soil and aggregates. What’s more, he has established relationships with a strong network of construction professionals and understands what it takes for a startup to become profitable quickly. As a result, he was the ideal candidate for this role and we are excited for him to join our growing team.” Mr. Alvarado joins Soil Connect from construction trucking services app TRUX, where he served as National Vice President of Sales. During his tenure, he built and managed hyper-growth sales engines that grew the platform’s sales by over 6,000 percent, helping to achieve profitability in less than three years. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he created and managed a highly efficient inside sales force that allowed TRUX to beat its year-over-year sales numbers even amid the marketplace turmoil. Prior to TRUX, Mr. Alvarado worked in sales and business development at StoneMakers Corporation. Over the course of his career, he has helped companies generate over $360 million in new revenue across the United States and Canada. Mr. Alvarado stated, “As someone with a background in construction technology, I have a strong understanding of which platforms are truly disrupting the industry for the better, and Soil Connect stands apart from them all. While other construction technology apps focus solely on logistics or dispatching, Soil Connect is the only platform designed specifically for helping contractors on their job sites, saving them significant time and money on almost every project. The company has tremendous potential, and I could not be more excited to leverage my experience to help scale the business.” Mr. Alvarado is the latest strategic hire made by Soil Connect, which is redefining the way construction professionals source, transact and transport dirt and aggregates. In the last few months, the company has made a number of hires to advance its strategic priorities, including most recently Berkay Sebat, who serves as the platform’s Head of Mobile reporting to CTO Steve Eakin. Construction professionals interested in transacting on Soil Connect can create a profile by visiting www.soilconnect.com.

About Soil Connect

Soil Connect is the first and only institutionally backed digital platform focused on the multi-billion-dollar soil and aggregates industry. The platform was created to solve the high costs and inefficiencies associated with the transport and management of soil, aggregates and other materials. Founded by third-generation builder and developer Cliff Fetner, the app connects those who have soil and aggregates with those who need it. The platform offers a seamless and streamlined solution for excavators, contractors, developers, landscapers and other building professionals to network and transact with one another while saving time and money and positively impacting the environment. For more information, please visit www.soilconnect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005015/en/