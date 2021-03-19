|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 19.03.2021
Sokoman Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (‘Sokoman’ or ‘the Company’) (TSX.V: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) today announces that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of $6,500,000 with a lead order of $5,000,000 from Eric Sprott. The Company expects to file documents for approval with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) next week.
Subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, Sokoman intends to issue units at a price of $0.26 per unit for gross proceeds of $6,500,000, with each unit consisting of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one half (½) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be transferable in accordance with applicable Securities Laws and will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional share for $0.40 at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on that date which is twenty-four (24) months after the closing date.
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders’ fees of 5% cash to certain finders, in accordance with Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.
The proceeds of this financing will be directed towards advancing the Company’s flagship Moosehead Gold Project, which includes increasing the current drill program from 20,000m to 50,000m total with four drill rigs.
The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project in Newfoundland optioned to White Metal Resources Inc. In Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project which has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.
