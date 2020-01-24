|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:20 | 24.01.2020
SOL Global Investments Corp. Disposes of Shares in Frankly Inc.
SOL Global Investments Corp. (“SOL Global” or the “Company”)(CSE:SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt:9SB) announces that on January 21, 2020, SOL Global disposed of 300,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Frankly Inc. (“Frankly”) (TSXV:TLK) through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Disposition”). The consideration received per Common Share under the Disposition was approximately $0.65, for total consideration received of $193,659. The completion of the Disposition, together with other dispositions of Common Shares by SOL Global since the last early warning report of Common Shares disposed of by the Company filed on November 29, 2019 (the “November 29 Report”) resulted in a greater than 2.0% decrease in the 13.81% Common Share holding reported in the November 29 Report.
Immediately before the completion of the Disposition, SOL Global beneficially owned 3,789,100 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, SOL Global beneficially owned 3,489,100 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The completion of the Disposition led to a 1.0% decrease in the Company’s securityholding percentage of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. SOL Global will file an early warning report regarding the Disposition on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within two (2) business days of the filing of this news release.
The Company disposed of the securities reported herein for investment purposes. The Company may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership in Frankly’s securities, whether in transactions over the open market, by privately negotiated arrangements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.
As previously announced, on November 22, 2019 Frankly, Winview, Inc and Torque Esports Corp (“Torque”) entered into a three-way business combination. The Company intends to reinvest all or part of the proceeds from the Disposition into Torque. Torque will use the proceeds to facilitate their business prior to the three-way business combination. The reinvestment of these funds into Torque signifies SOL Global’s commitment to the three-way business combination and looks forward to its successful closing and the relaunching of the combined entity, Engine Media Holdings, Inc.
This news release is being issued to comply with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”). An early warning report will be filed on SEDAR in accordance with NI 62-103. To obtain more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed in respect of this news release, please contact SOL Global at the contact details noted below.
The Company’s head office is located at 100 King Street West, Suite 5600, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C9. Frankly’s head office is located at 50 West 17th Street, 11th Floor, New York, New York, USA, 10011.
