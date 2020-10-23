8:00 | 23.10.2020

Solar Panel Recycling Market | Growth In Solar PV Panel Installation to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global solar panel recycling market size is poised to grow by USD 238.30 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006124/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The solar panel recycling market is driven by the growth in solar PV panel installation. The increase in solar PV installations can be attributed to factors such as the tax credits provided by the government, clean energy initiatives such as the Paris agreement of 2015, and declining costs of solar PV panels. As per the IEA, in 2017, solar PV panel prices decreased by 70% since 2010 for large-scale utility systems

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformReport Highlights:

The major solar panel recycling market growth came from the crystalline segment in 2019, and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. APAC was the largest solar panel recycling market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the economic and environmental benefits of solar power. The global solar panel recycling market is fragmented. Canadian Solar Inc., Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd., ENVARIS GmbH, First Solar Inc., Reiling GmbH & Co. KG, REMA System, Rinovasol Global Services BV, Targray Technology International Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this solar panel recycling market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global solar panel recycling market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingGrowth in Solar Panel Recycling R&D Activities will be a Key Market Trend

As the recycling processes are not yet fully developed, the raw materials recovered from solar PV panel recycling often lack the quality required to achieve maximum potential value. In order to enable value creation from end-of-life panels, considerable R&D and technological and operational skills are crucial. This will allow the development of effective solutions to address the projected increase in the solar PV panel waste and enable improved and efficient recovery of raw materials and components.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample reportSolar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist solar panel recycling market growth during the next five years Estimation of the solar panel recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the solar panel recycling market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar panel recycling market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingExecutive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Crystalline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Thin-film – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Canadian Solar Inc. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd. ENVARIS GmbH First Solar Inc. Reiling GmbH & Co. KG REMA System Rinovasol Global Services BV Targray Technology International Inc. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006124/en/