8:00 | 23.10.2020
Solar Panel Recycling Market | Growth In Solar PV Panel Installation to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
The global solar panel recycling market size is poised to grow by USD 238.30 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
APAC was the largest solar panel recycling market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the economic and environmental benefits of solar power.
The global solar panel recycling market is fragmented. Canadian Solar Inc., Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd., ENVARIS GmbH, First Solar Inc., Reiling GmbH & Co. KG, REMA System, Rinovasol Global Services BV, Targray Technology International Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this solar panel recycling market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global solar panel recycling market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Detailed information on factors that will assist solar panel recycling market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the solar panel recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the solar panel recycling market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar panel recycling market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Crystalline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Thin-film – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Canadian Solar Inc.
Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations
EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.
ENVARIS GmbH
First Solar Inc.
Reiling GmbH & Co. KG
REMA System
Rinovasol Global Services BV
Targray Technology International Inc.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
