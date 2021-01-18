18:38 | 18.01.2021

Solar Panel Recycling Market Research 2020-2024 | Post-Pandemic Market Impact Analysis and Recovery | Technavio

The solar panel recycling market is expected to grow by USD 238.30 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the solar panel recycling market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005459/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The solar panel recycling market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Canadian Solar Inc. operates the business through various segments such as MSS and Energy. The company offers services related to solar panel recycling which helps to reduce the environmental footprint of solar panels.

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations operates the business through various segments such as Solar Panel Management, Legislative Recycling, and Product Management, Electronic Recycling, IT Asset Disposition, Logistics, Consumer Return & Reverse Logistics, and Mobility Management. The company offers Solar panel recycling. The company effectively collect, inventory, inspect, reuse, and/or properly recycle solar panels.

EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.

EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd. operates the business through various segments such as Renewable Energy, OA Equipment, and Semiconductor. The company provides recycling services for solar panels.

Solar panel recycling market is segmented as below: Product Crystalline Thin-film Geography Europe APAC North America MEA South America The solar panel recycling market is driven by growth in solar PV panel installation. In addition, other factors such as growth in solar panel recycling R&D activities are expected to trigger the solar panel recycling market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

