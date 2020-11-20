14:30 | 20.11.2020

Solar Panel Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2024

The solar panel recycling market is poised to grow by USD 238.30 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005076/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the solar panel recycling market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in solar PV panel installation. The solar panel recycling market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth in solar panel recycling R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the solar panel recycling market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The solar panel recycling market covers the following areas:

Solar Panel Recycling Market Sizing Solar Panel Recycling Market Forecast Solar Panel Recycling Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Canadian Solar Inc. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd. ENVARIS GmbH First Solar Inc. Reiling GmbH & Co. KG REMA System Rinovasol Global Services BV Targray Technology International Inc. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Related Reports on Energy Include: Global Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market: The single axis solar PV tracker market size will likely grow by 76.78 GW during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period because of the decline in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market: The building integrated photovoltaics market size will grow at a CAGR of 17% at an incremental growth of USD 10.67 billion during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Crystalline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Thin-film – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Canadian Solar Inc. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd. ENVARIS GmbH First Solar Inc. Reiling GmbH & Co. KG REMA System Rinovasol Global Services BV Targray Technology International Inc. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005076/en/