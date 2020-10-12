|
Solar Revenue Put Transaction Structured on 33MW DC of Solar Power Projects with IGS Solar, ING, & kWh Analytics
kWh Analytics, the market leader in solar risk management, today announced that it structured a Solar Revenue Put for a portfolio of 4,000 projects totaling approximately 33 MW DC of capacity located in the Northeast, Florida and California. The IGS Solar portfolio is being funded by a private equity Power and Infrastructure group headquartered in Los Angeles, CA . Back-leverage is being provided by ING Capital LLC (“ING”), a US- based financial services company. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, a leading global corporate insurer, is providing capacity for the Solar Revenue Put.
The Solar Revenue Put supported a financing with IGS Solar (a division of IGS Energy), ING and others in November 2018 for a 30 MW portfolio of 4,000 projects located in the Northeast U.S., and again for another financing with IGS Solar, ING, and others in April 2020 for a 30 MW portfolio of 4,000 projects.
The Solar Revenue Put is structured as an insurance policy on solar production and PPA revenues, which serves as a credit enhancement for financial investors. Using its proprietary actuarial model and risk management software (“HelioStats”), kWh Analytics developed the Solar Revenue Put to drive down investment risk and encourage development of clean, low-cost solar energy.
“We have again found efficient and reliable execution with our partners, ING, and kWh Analytics,” says Mike Gatt, Chief Operating Officer of Distributed Generation at IGS Energy. “kWh Analytics has proven out a reliable and timely claims process for the Solar Revenue Put, enabling cashflow certainty. We value the equity yield protection offered by the Solar Revenue Put.
“IGS Energy is committed to building a sustainable energy future for a healthier planet, and this partnership continues to support our goal of being a completely carbon-neutral energy company by 2040.
“We are pleased to have the Solar Revenue Put as credit support for this third financing for IGS Solar,” says Scott Hancock, Director in the Power & Renewables team at ING in New York. “The framework was established with the initial financing with the intention that it could be easily replicated for future financings with IGS Solar.”
Across the industry, portfolios supported by the Solar Revenue Put are securing debt sizing increases of 10% on average. The Solar Revenue Put has been structured on over $1 billion of solar assets, and a survey of the solar industry’s most active lenders indicates that more than 50% of active lenders value the Solar Revenue Put as a credit enhancement. The Solar Revenue Put has been incorporated into both new build financing and refinancing of all types of solar projects, including utility scale, residential, community solar, and commercial and industrial.
Learn More about us: kwhanalytics.com & kwhanalytics.com/SolarRevenuePut
IGS Energy empowers consumers to source and manage their energy and protect their homes’ appliances and utility lines.
The company is committed to a sustainable energy future for a healthier planet. The belief in Conscious Capitalism and a purpose beyond profit prioritizes the needs of IGS Energy’s customers, employees and the planet. For more information visit www.igs.com.
