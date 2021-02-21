0:47 | 22.02.2021

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), a leading independent provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Operational Update and Outlook

During the fourth quarter 2020, an average of 42 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, a 24% increase from the 34 fully utilized systems averaged in the third quarter of 2020, and a 52% decrease compared to fourth quarter 2019. The sequential increase in fully utilized systems during the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a stronger than expected increase in completions activity and reduced normal seasonal slowdown as compared to prior years. For full year 2020, an average of 45 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, representing a 59% decline from the 110 fully utilized systems averaged in 2019. “2020 was one of the most challenging years this industry has ever faced, and I’m proud of how the Solaris team successfully managed through it. The team reacted swiftly to the changing market, while continuing to generate cash, invest in new technology, and preserve our dividend,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “As we look to 2021, we remain committed to maximizing cash flow, returning cash to shareholders and maintaining our strong balance sheet. We also look forward to sharing some of our latest technology innovations in the coming months as we continue to help our customers drive efficiencies at the well site.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Review

Solaris reported net loss of $(51.1) million, or $(1.03) per diluted Class A share, for full year 2020, compared to full year 2019 net income of $90.4 million, or $1.69 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net loss for full year 2020 was $(6.6) million, or $(0.15) per fully diluted share, compared to full year 2019 adjusted pro forma net income of $62.7 million, or $1.32 per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below. Revenues were $103.0 million for full year 2020, which were down 57% from full year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $25.6 million, compared to full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $113.4 million. A description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Review

Solaris reported net loss of $(2.8) million, or $(0.06) per diluted Class A share, for fourth quarter 2020, compared to net loss of $(5.6) million, or $(0.12) per diluted Class A share, in third quarter 2020 and net income of $25.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted Class A share, in fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 included a $17.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted Class A share, benefit for deferred revenue recognition that resulted from a contract termination at the Company’s Kingfisher transload facility. Adjusted pro forma net loss for fourth quarter 2020 was $(2.4) million, or $(0.05) per fully diluted share, compared to adjusted pro forma net loss in third quarter 2020 of $(4.0) million, or $(0.09) per fully diluted share, and adjusted pro forma net income of $9.7 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share in fourth quarter 2019. Revenues were $25.3 million for fourth quarter 2020, which were up 23% from third quarter 2020 and down 60% compared to fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2020 was $4.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in third quarter 2020, a 55% sequential increase, and compared to $20.9 million in fourth quarter 2019.

Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2020 were $1.8 million and for the full year were $4.7 million. The Company expects capital expenditures for the full year 2021 to be between $5.0 and $10.0 million. Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during fourth quarter 2020 was $4.1 million, which represented the eighth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow for the Company. For full year 2020, the Company generated $39.2 million of free cash flow. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $60.4 million of cash on the balance sheet, which reflects about $2.09 per fully diluted share of available cash. The Company’s $50.0 million credit facility remains undrawn.

Shareholder Returns

On November 18, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on December 7, 2020 to holders of record as of November 27, 2020. A distribution of $0.105 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC (“Solaris LLC”). Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 9 consecutive quarterly dividends. Cumulatively, the Company has returned approximately $73 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on the Solaris website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, the various risks and uncertainties associated with the extraordinary market environment and impacts resulting from the volatility in global oil markets and the COVID-19 pandemic, expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on performance, management changes, current and potential future long-term contracts and our future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the factors discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019Revenue

System rental $ 11,451 $ 28,296 $ 9,197 $ 52,171 $ 142,022 System services 13,394 15,250 10,855 48,625 63,871 Transloading services 211 18,974 310 1,250 34,105 Inventory software services 220 338 169 930 1,689 Total revenue 25,276 62,858 20,531 102,976 241,687

Operating costs and expenses

Cost of system rental (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,483 1,970 1,181 5,501 9,707 Cost of system services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 15,498 18,383 13,126 58,767 74,749 Cost of transloading services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 257 550 243 1,040 2,601 Cost of inventory software services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 92 144 97 456 604 Depreciation and amortization 6,643 7,050 6,594 27,021 26,925 Selling, general and administrative (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,269 4,619 3,840 16,481 18,586 Impairment loss — — — 47,828 — Other operating expenses (1) 453 56 1,856 5,782 585 Total operating costs and expenses 28,695 32,772 26,937 162,876 133,757 Operating income (loss) (3,419 ) 30,086 (6,406 ) (59,900 ) 107,930 Interest income (expense), net (198 ) 141 (40 ) (162 ) (634 ) Total other income (expense) (198 ) 141 (40 ) (162 ) (634 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (3,617 ) 30,227 (6,446 ) (60,062 ) 107,296 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (776 ) 4,894 (843 ) (8,969 ) 16,936 Net income (loss) (2,841 ) 25,333 (5,603 ) (51,093 ) 90,360 Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests 1,405 (10,317 ) 2,320 21,752 (38,353 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ (1,436 ) $ 15,016 $ (3,283 ) $ (29,341 ) $ 52,007 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.12 ) $ (1.03 ) $ 1.69 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.12 ) $ (1.03 ) $ 1.69 Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 28,944 30,933 28,787 28,915 30,141 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 28,944 30,961 28,787 28,915 30,185

1)

Other operating expenses are primarily related to credit losses, loss on sale of assets and costs associated with workforce reductions.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(In thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019Assets

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,366 $ 66,882 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,099 and $339 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 18,243 38,554 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,169 5,002 Inventories 954 7,144 Total current assets 81,732 117,582 Property, plant and equipment, net 245,884 306,583 Non-current inventories 3,318 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,708 7,871 Goodwill 13,004 17,236 Intangible assets, net 2,982 3,761 Deferred tax assets 59,805 51,414 Other assets 463 625 Total assets $ 411,896 $ 505,072

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,863 $ 3,824 Accrued liabilities 11,986 14,447 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 606 1,416 Current portion of lease liabilities 677 626 Other current liabilities 75 74 Total current liabilities 20,207 20,387 Lease liabilities, net of current 7,519 7,985 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 68,097 66,582 Other long-term liabilities 594 460 Total liabilities 96,417 95,414 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized and 28,943 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 30,928 issued and 30,765 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 290 308 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 15,685 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 15,939 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 180,415 191,843 Retained earnings 20,549 74,222 Treasury stock (at cost), 0 and 163 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively — (2,526 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Solaris and members’ equity 201,254 263,847 Non-controlling interest 114,225 145,811 Total stockholders’ equity 315,479 409,658 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 411,896 $ 505,072

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(In thousands)(Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,



Three Months

Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (51,093 ) $ 90,360 $ (2,841 ) Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,021 26,925 6,643 Impairment loss 47,828 — — Loss on disposal of asset 1,428 261 (11 ) Stock-based compensation 4,735 4,475 1,003 Amortization of debt issuance costs 176 753 44 Allowance for credit losses 2,910 339 30 Write-off of deposit — 202 — Deferred income tax expense (9,153 ) 16,122 (854 ) Other (193 ) (150 ) (42 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 17,400 853 (230 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,423 2,332 547 Inventories (235 ) (2,744 ) 124 Accounts payable 3,051 (3,582 ) (2,194 ) Accrued liabilities (2,445 ) 4,183 3,624 Deferred revenue — (25,458 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 43,853 114,871 5,843 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (4,661 ) (34,852 ) (1,760 ) Cash received from insurance proceeds 100 618 47 Proceeds from disposal of assets 786 232 62 Net cash used in investing activities (3,775 ) (34,002 ) (1,651 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders (19,026 ) (19,260 ) (4,759 ) Share repurchases (26,717 ) (3,249 ) — Payments under finance leases (35 ) (35 ) (11 ) Payments under insurance premium financing — (2,485 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 64 294 — Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled (276 ) — — Payments related to purchase of treasury stock (454 ) (1,112 ) — Payments related to debt issuance costs — (13,000 ) — Repayment of senior secured credit facility — (197 ) — Distribution to Solaris LLC unitholders for income tax withholding (150 ) — — Net cash used in financing activities (46,594 ) (39,044 ) (4,770 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,516 ) 41,825 (578 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 66,882 25,057 60,944 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 60,366 $ 66,882 $ 60,366 Non-cash activities Investing: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment $ 613 $ 735 $ 254 Capitalized stock based compensation 255 189 57 Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 172 82 160 Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory 358 5,882 (1 ) Financing: Insurance premium financing — 1,869 — Cash paid for: Interest 282 275 183 Income taxes 796 663 —

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESRECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED EBITDA(In thousands)(Unaudited)

We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses. We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Three months ended



Year ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

Net income (loss) $ (2,841 ) $ 25,333 $ (5,603 ) $ (51,093 ) $ 90,360 Depreciation and amortization 6,643 7,050 6,594 27,021 26,925 Interest (income) expense, net 198 (141 ) 40 162 634 Income taxes (1) (776 ) 4,894 (843 ) (8,969 ) 16,936 EBITDA $ 3,224 $ 37,136 $ 188 $ (32,879 ) $ 134,855 Stock-based compensation expense (2) 1,003 1,213 1,077 4,735 4,476 Loss on disposal of assets (23 ) 80 38 1,428 463 Impairment loss — — — 47,828 — Severance expense 5 75 3 547 229 Credit losses 30 — 1,246 2,728 — Other write-offs (3) 12 — 586 601 528 Transaction costs (4) 603 — — 603 — Transload contract termination (5) — (17,630 ) — — (27,138 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,854 $ 20,874 $ 3,138 $ 25,591 $ 113,413

______________________

1) Federal and state income taxes. 2) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards. 3) Write-off of certain prepaid and cancelled purchase orders in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and unamortized debt issuance costs in the year ended December 31, 2019 when the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of January 19, 2018, was replaced in its entirety by the 2019 Credit Agreement. 4) Costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions. 5) Deferred revenue related to full termination of a sand storage and transloading agreement.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESRECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME

AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE(In thousands)(Unaudited)

Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn’t believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC (“Solaris LLC Units”), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards. When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

Three months ended



Year ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ (1,436 ) $ 15,016 $ (3,283 ) $ (29,341 ) $ 52,007 Adjustments: Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests(1) (1,405 ) 10,317 (2,320 ) (21,752 ) 38,353 Transload contract termination (2) — (17,630 ) — — (27,138 ) Loss on disposal of assets (23 ) 80 38 1,428 463 Credit losses 30 — 1,246 2,728 — Impairment loss — — — 47,828 — Severance expense 5 75 3 547 229 Other write-offs (3) 12 — 586 601 528 Transaction costs (4) 603 — — 603 — Income tax (benefit) expense (136 ) 1,873 (274 ) (9,281 ) (1,748 ) Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) $ (2,350 ) $ 9,731 $ (4,004 ) $ (6,639 ) $ 62,694 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted 28,944 30,961 28,787 28,915 30,185 Adjustments: Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1) 15,683 16,539 15,803 15,842 17,302 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted 44,627 47,500 44,590 44,757 47,487 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share – diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 1.32 ______________________ 1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. 2) Deferred revenue related to full termination of a sand storage and transloading agreement. 3) Write-off of certain prepaid and cancelled purchase orders in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and unamortized debt issuance costs in the year ended December 31, 2019 when the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of January 19, 2018, was replaced in its entirety by the 2019 Credit Agreement. 4) Costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions.

