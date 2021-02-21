ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), a leading independent provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
Operational Update and Outlook
During the fourth quarter 2020, an average of 42 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, a 24% increase from the 34 fully utilized systems averaged in the third quarter of 2020, and a 52% decrease compared to fourth quarter 2019. The sequential increase in fully utilized systems during the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a stronger than expected increase in completions activity and reduced normal seasonal slowdown as compared to prior years. For full year 2020, an average of 45 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, representing a 59% decline from the 110 fully utilized systems averaged in 2019.

“2020 was one of the most challenging years this industry has ever faced, and I’m proud of how the Solaris team successfully managed through it. The team reacted swiftly to the changing market, while continuing to generate cash, invest in new technology, and preserve our dividend,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “As we look to 2021, we remain committed to maximizing cash flow, returning cash to shareholders and maintaining our strong balance sheet. We also look forward to sharing some of our latest technology innovations in the coming months as we continue to help our customers drive efficiencies at the well site.”
Full Year 2020 Financial Review
Solaris reported net loss of $(51.1) million, or $(1.03) per diluted Class A share, for full year 2020, compared to full year 2019 net income of $90.4 million, or $1.69 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net loss for full year 2020 was $(6.6) million, or $(0.15) per fully diluted share, compared to full year 2019 adjusted pro forma net income of $62.7 million, or $1.32 per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below.

Revenues were $103.0 million for full year 2020, which were down 57% from full year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $25.6 million, compared to full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $113.4 million. A description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Review
Solaris reported net loss of $(2.8) million, or $(0.06) per diluted Class A share, for fourth quarter 2020, compared to net loss of $(5.6) million, or $(0.12) per diluted Class A share, in third quarter 2020 and net income of $25.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted Class A share, in fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 included a $17.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted Class A share, benefit for deferred revenue recognition that resulted from a contract termination at the Company’s Kingfisher transload facility. Adjusted pro forma net loss for fourth quarter 2020 was $(2.4) million, or $(0.05) per fully diluted share, compared to adjusted pro forma net loss in third quarter 2020 of $(4.0) million, or $(0.09) per fully diluted share, and adjusted pro forma net income of $9.7 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share in fourth quarter 2019.

Revenues were $25.3 million for fourth quarter 2020, which were up 23% from third quarter 2020 and down 60% compared to fourth quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2020 was $4.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in third quarter 2020, a 55% sequential increase, and compared to $20.9 million in fourth quarter 2019.
Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity
Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2020 were $1.8 million and for the full year were $4.7 million. The Company expects capital expenditures for the full year 2021 to be between $5.0 and $10.0 million.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during fourth quarter 2020 was $4.1 million, which represented the eighth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow for the Company. For full year 2020, the Company generated $39.2 million of free cash flow.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $60.4 million of cash on the balance sheet, which reflects about $2.09 per fully diluted share of available cash. The Company’s $50.0 million credit facility remains undrawn.
Shareholder Returns
On November 18, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on December 7, 2020 to holders of record as of November 27, 2020. A distribution of $0.105 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC (“Solaris LLC”). Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 9 consecutive quarterly dividends. Cumulatively, the Company has returned approximately $73 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018.
About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on the Solaris website, www.solarisoilfield.com.
Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, the various risks and uncertainties associated with the extraordinary market environment and impacts resulting from the volatility in global oil markets and the COVID-19 pandemic, expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on performance, management changes, current and potential future long-term contracts and our future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the factors discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Three Months Ended
 
Year Ended
 

 
December 31,
 
September 30,
 
December 31,
 

 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019Revenue
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

System rental

 

$

11,451

 

 

$

28,296

 

 

$

9,197

 

 

$

52,171

 

 

$

142,022

 

System services

 

 

13,394

 

 

 

15,250

 

 

 

10,855

 

 

 

48,625

 

 

 

63,871

 

Transloading services

 

 

211

 

 

 

18,974

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

34,105

 

Inventory software services

 

 

220

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

930

 

 

 

1,689

 

Total revenue

 

 

25,276

 

 

 

62,858

 

 

 

20,531

 

 

 

102,976

 

 

 

241,687

 
Operating costs and expenses
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of system rental (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

1,483

 

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

1,181

 

 

 

5,501

 

 

 

9,707

 

Cost of system services (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

15,498

 

 

 

18,383

 

 

 

13,126

 

 

 

58,767

 

 

 

74,749

 

Cost of transloading services (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

257

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

2,601

 

Cost of inventory software services (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

92

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

604

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,643

 

 

 

7,050

 

 

 

6,594

 

 

 

27,021

 

 

 

26,925

 

Selling, general and administrative (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

4,619

 

 

 

3,840

 

 

 

16,481

 

 

 

18,586

 

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,828

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses (1)

 

 

453

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

1,856

 

 

 

5,782

 

 

 

585

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

28,695

 

 

 

32,772

 

 

 

26,937

 

 

 

162,876

 

 

 

133,757

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(3,419

)

 

 

30,086

 

 

 

(6,406

)

 

 

(59,900

)

 

 

107,930

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

(198

)

 

 

141

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(634

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

(198

)

 

 

141

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(634

)

Income (loss) before income tax expense

 

 

(3,617

)

 

 

30,227

 

 

 

(6,446

)

 

 

(60,062

)

 

 

107,296

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

(776

)

 

 

4,894

 

 

 

(843

)

 

 

(8,969

)

 

 

16,936

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

(2,841

)

 

 

25,333

 

 

 

(5,603

)

 

 

(51,093

)

 

 

90,360

 

Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests

 

 

1,405

 

 

 

(10,317

)

 

 

2,320

 

 

 

21,752

 

 

 

(38,353

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris

 

$

(1,436

)

 

$

15,016

 

 

$

(3,283

)

 

$

(29,341

)

 

$

52,007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(1.03

)

 

$

1.69

 

Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(1.03

)

 

$

1.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

 

 

28,944

 

 

 

30,933

 

 

 

28,787

 

 

 

28,915

 

 

 

30,141

 

Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

 

 

28,944

 

 

 

30,961

 

 

 

28,787

 

 

 

28,915

 

 

 

30,185

 
1)
Other operating expenses are primarily related to credit losses, loss on sale of assets and costs associated with workforce reductions.
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(In thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
December 31,
 
December 31,
 

 
2020
 
2019Assets
 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

60,366

 

$

66,882

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,099 and $339 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

18,243

 

 

38,554

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,169

 

 

5,002

 

Inventories

 

 

954

 

 

7,144

 

Total current assets

 

 

81,732

 

 

117,582

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

245,884

 

 

306,583

 

Non-current inventories

 

 

3,318

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

4,708

 

 

7,871

 

Goodwill

 

 

13,004

 

 

17,236

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

2,982

 

 

3,761

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

59,805

 

 

51,414

 

Other assets

 

 

463

 

 

625

 

Total assets

 

$

411,896

 

$

505,072

 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,863

 

$

3,824

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

11,986

 

 

14,447

 

Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement

 

 

606

 

 

1,416

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

 

677

 

 

626

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

75

 

 

74

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

20,207

 

 

20,387

 

Lease liabilities, net of current

 

 

7,519

 

 

7,985

 

Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement

 

 

68,097

 

 

66,582

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

594

 

 

460

 

Total liabilities

 

 

96,417

 

 

95,414

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized and 28,943 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 30,928 issued and 30,765 outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

 

290

 

 

308

 

Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 15,685 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 15,939 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

180,415

 

 

191,843

 

Retained earnings

 

 

20,549

 

 

74,222

 

Treasury stock (at cost), 0 and 163 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

 

 

(2,526

)

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Solaris and members’ equity

 

 

201,254

 

 

263,847

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

114,225

 

 

145,811

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

315,479

 

 

409,658

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

411,896

 

$

505,072

 
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(In thousands)(Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Year Ended
December 31,
 
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
 

 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(51,093

)

 

$

90,360

 

 

$

(2,841

)

Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

27,021

 

 

 

26,925

 

 

 

6,643

 

Impairment loss

 

 

47,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of asset

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

(11

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,735

 

 

 

4,475

 

 

 

1,003

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

176

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

44

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

2,910

 

 

 

339

 

 

 

30

 

Write-off of deposit

 

 

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

 

(9,153

)

 

 

16,122

 

 

 

(854

)

Other

 

 

(193

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(42

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

17,400

 

 

 

853

 

 

 

(230

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

2,423

 

 

 

2,332

 

 

 

547

 

Inventories

 

 

(235

)

 

 

(2,744

)

 

 

124

 

Accounts payable

 

 

3,051

 

 

 

(3,582

)

 

 

(2,194

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(2,445

)

 

 

4,183

 

 

 

3,624

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

 

 

 

(25,458

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

43,853

 

 

 

114,871

 

 

 

5,843

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment in property, plant and equipment

 

 

(4,661

)

 

 

(34,852

)

 

 

(1,760

)

Cash received from insurance proceeds

 

 

100

 

 

 

618

 

 

 

47

 

Proceeds from disposal of assets

 

 

786

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

62

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(3,775

)

 

 

(34,002

)

 

 

(1,651

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders

 

 

(19,026

)

 

 

(19,260

)

 

 

(4,759

)

Share repurchases

 

 

(26,717

)

 

 

(3,249

)

 

 

 

Payments under finance leases

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(11

)

Payments under insurance premium financing

 

 

 

 

 

(2,485

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

64

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

 

Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled

 

 

(276

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments related to purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(454

)

 

 

(1,112

)

 

 

 

Payments related to debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(13,000

)

 

 

 

Repayment of senior secured credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

(197

)

 

 

 

Distribution to Solaris LLC unitholders for income tax withholding

 

 

(150

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(46,594

)

 

 

(39,044

)

 

 

(4,770

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(6,516

)

 

 

41,825

 

 

 

(578

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

66,882

 

 

 

25,057

 

 

 

60,944

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

60,366

 

 

$

66,882

 

 

$

60,366

 

Non-cash activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment

 

$

613

 

 

$

735

 

 

$

254

 

Capitalized stock based compensation

 

 

255

 

 

 

189

 

 

 

57

 

Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end

 

 

172

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

160

 

Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory

 

 

358

 

 

 

5,882

 

 

 

(1

)

Financing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance premium financing

 

 

 

 

 

1,869

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

282

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

183

 

Income taxes

 

 

796

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

 
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESRECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED EBITDA(In thousands)(Unaudited)
We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses.

We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Three months ended
 
Year ended
 

 
December 31,
 
September 30,
 
December 31,
 

 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(2,841

)

 

$

25,333

 

 

$

(5,603

)

 

$

(51,093

)

 

$

90,360

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,643

 

 

 

7,050

 

 

 

6,594

 

 

 

27,021

 

 

 

26,925

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

198

 

 

 

(141

)

 

 

40

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

634

 

Income taxes (1)

 

 

(776

)

 

 

4,894

 

 

 

(843

)

 

 

(8,969

)

 

 

16,936

 

EBITDA

 

$

3,224

 

 

$

37,136

 

 

$

188

 

 

$

(32,879

)

 

$

134,855

 

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

 

 

1,003

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

1,077

 

 

 

4,735

 

 

 

4,476

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

(23

)

 

 

80

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

463

 

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,828

 

 

 

 

Severance expense

 

 

5

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

229

 

Credit losses

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

2,728

 

 

 

 

Other write-offs (3)

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

601

 

 

 

528

 

Transaction costs (4)

 

 

603

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

 

Transload contract termination (5)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,630

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27,138

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

4,854

 

 

$

20,874

 

 

$

3,138

 

 

$

25,591

 

 

$

113,413

 
______________________
1)

Federal and state income taxes.

2)

Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards.

3)

Write-off of certain prepaid and cancelled purchase orders in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and unamortized debt issuance costs in the year ended December 31, 2019 when the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of January 19, 2018, was replaced in its entirety by the 2019 Credit Agreement.

4)

Costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions.

5)

Deferred revenue related to full termination of a sand storage and transloading agreement.
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIESRECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME
AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE(In thousands)(Unaudited)
Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn’t believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC (“Solaris LLC Units”), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Three months ended
 
Year ended
 

 
December 31,
 
September 30,
 
December 31,
 

 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris

 

$

(1,436

)

 

$

15,016

 

 

$

(3,283

)

 

$

(29,341

)

 

$

52,007

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests(1)

 

 

(1,405

)

 

 

10,317

 

 

 

(2,320

)

 

 

(21,752

)

 

 

38,353

 

Transload contract termination (2)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,630

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27,138

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

(23

)

 

 

80

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

463

 

Credit losses

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

2,728

 

 

 

 

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,828

 

 

 

 

Severance expense

 

 

5

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

229

 

Other write-offs (3)

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

601

 

 

 

528

 

Transaction costs (4)

 

 

603

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(136

)

 

 

1,873

 

 

 

(274

)

 

 

(9,281

)

 

 

(1,748

)

Adjusted pro forma net income (loss)

 

$

(2,350

)

 

$

9,731

 

 

$

(4,004

)

 

$

(6,639

)

 

$

62,694

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted

 

 

28,944

 

 

 

30,961

 

 

 

28,787

 

 

 

28,915

 

 

 

30,185

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1)

 

 

15,683

 

 

 

16,539

 

 

 

15,803

 

 

 

15,842

 

 

 

17,302

 

Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted

 

 

44,627

 

 

 

47,500

 

 

 

44,590

 

 

 

44,757

 

 

 

47,487

 

Adjusted pro forma earnings per share – diluted

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

1.32

 

______________________

1)

Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

2)

Deferred revenue related to full termination of a sand storage and transloading agreement.

3)

Write-off of certain prepaid and cancelled purchase orders in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and unamortized debt issuance costs in the year ended December 31, 2019 when the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of January 19, 2018, was replaced in its entirety by the 2019 Credit Agreement.

4)

Costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions.

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210221005055/en/

