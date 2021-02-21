|
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), a leading independent provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
“2020 was one of the most challenging years this industry has ever faced, and I’m proud of how the Solaris team successfully managed through it. The team reacted swiftly to the changing market, while continuing to generate cash, invest in new technology, and preserve our dividend,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “As we look to 2021, we remain committed to maximizing cash flow, returning cash to shareholders and maintaining our strong balance sheet. We also look forward to sharing some of our latest technology innovations in the coming months as we continue to help our customers drive efficiencies at the well site.”
Revenues were $103.0 million for full year 2020, which were down 57% from full year 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $25.6 million, compared to full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $113.4 million. A description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.
Revenues were $25.3 million for fourth quarter 2020, which were up 23% from third quarter 2020 and down 60% compared to fourth quarter 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2020 was $4.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in third quarter 2020, a 55% sequential increase, and compared to $20.9 million in fourth quarter 2019.
Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during fourth quarter 2020 was $4.1 million, which represented the eighth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow for the Company. For full year 2020, the Company generated $39.2 million of free cash flow.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $60.4 million of cash on the balance sheet, which reflects about $2.09 per fully diluted share of available cash. The Company’s $50.0 million credit facility remains undrawn.
System rental
$
11,451
$
28,296
$
9,197
$
52,171
$
142,022
System services
13,394
15,250
10,855
48,625
63,871
Transloading services
211
18,974
310
1,250
34,105
Inventory software services
220
338
169
930
1,689
Total revenue
25,276
62,858
20,531
102,976
241,687
Cost of system rental (excluding depreciation and amortization)
1,483
1,970
1,181
5,501
9,707
Cost of system services (excluding depreciation and amortization)
15,498
18,383
13,126
58,767
74,749
Cost of transloading services (excluding depreciation and amortization)
257
550
243
1,040
2,601
Cost of inventory software services (excluding depreciation and amortization)
92
144
97
456
604
Depreciation and amortization
6,643
7,050
6,594
27,021
26,925
Selling, general and administrative (excluding depreciation and amortization)
4,269
4,619
3,840
16,481
18,586
Impairment loss
—
—
—
47,828
—
Other operating expenses (1)
453
56
1,856
5,782
585
Total operating costs and expenses
28,695
32,772
26,937
162,876
133,757
Operating income (loss)
(3,419
)
30,086
(6,406
)
(59,900
)
107,930
Interest income (expense), net
(198
)
141
(40
)
(162
)
(634
)
Total other income (expense)
(198
)
141
(40
)
(162
)
(634
)
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(3,617
)
30,227
(6,446
)
(60,062
)
107,296
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(776
)
4,894
(843
)
(8,969
)
16,936
Net income (loss)
(2,841
)
25,333
(5,603
)
(51,093
)
90,360
Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests
1,405
(10,317
)
2,320
21,752
(38,353
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris
$
(1,436
)
$
15,016
$
(3,283
)
$
(29,341
)
$
52,007
Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic
$
(0.06
)
$
0.48
$
(0.12
)
$
(1.03
)
$
1.69
Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
0.48
$
(0.12
)
$
(1.03
)
$
1.69
Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
28,944
30,933
28,787
28,915
30,141
Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
28,944
30,961
28,787
28,915
30,185
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,366
$
66,882
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,099 and $339 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
18,243
38,554
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,169
5,002
Inventories
954
7,144
Total current assets
81,732
117,582
Property, plant and equipment, net
245,884
306,583
Non-current inventories
3,318
—
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,708
7,871
Goodwill
13,004
17,236
Intangible assets, net
2,982
3,761
Deferred tax assets
59,805
51,414
Other assets
463
625
Total assets
$
411,896
$
505,072
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,863
$
3,824
Accrued liabilities
11,986
14,447
Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement
606
1,416
Current portion of lease liabilities
677
626
Other current liabilities
75
74
Total current liabilities
20,207
20,387
Lease liabilities, net of current
7,519
7,985
Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement
68,097
66,582
Other long-term liabilities
594
460
Total liabilities
96,417
95,414
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
—
—
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized and 28,943 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 30,928 issued and 30,765 outstanding as of December 31, 2019
290
308
Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 15,685 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 15,939 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
180,415
191,843
Retained earnings
20,549
74,222
Treasury stock (at cost), 0 and 163 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
—
(2,526
)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Solaris and members’ equity
201,254
263,847
Non-controlling interest
114,225
145,811
Total stockholders’ equity
315,479
409,658
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
411,896
$
505,072
Net (loss) income
$
(51,093
)
$
90,360
$
(2,841
)
Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
27,021
26,925
6,643
Impairment loss
47,828
—
—
Loss on disposal of asset
1,428
261
(11
)
Stock-based compensation
4,735
4,475
1,003
Amortization of debt issuance costs
176
753
44
Allowance for credit losses
2,910
339
30
Write-off of deposit
—
202
—
Deferred income tax expense
(9,153
)
16,122
(854
)
Other
(193
)
(150
)
(42
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
17,400
853
(230
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,423
2,332
547
Inventories
(235
)
(2,744
)
124
Accounts payable
3,051
(3,582
)
(2,194
)
Accrued liabilities
(2,445
)
4,183
3,624
Deferred revenue
—
(25,458
)
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,853
114,871
5,843
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in property, plant and equipment
(4,661
)
(34,852
)
(1,760
)
Cash received from insurance proceeds
100
618
47
Proceeds from disposal of assets
786
232
62
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,775
)
(34,002
)
(1,651
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders
(19,026
)
(19,260
)
(4,759
)
Share repurchases
(26,717
)
(3,249
)
—
Payments under finance leases
(35
)
(35
)
(11
)
Payments under insurance premium financing
—
(2,485
)
—
Proceeds from stock option exercises
64
294
—
Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled
(276
)
—
—
Payments related to purchase of treasury stock
(454
)
(1,112
)
—
Payments related to debt issuance costs
—
(13,000
)
—
Repayment of senior secured credit facility
—
(197
)
—
Distribution to Solaris LLC unitholders for income tax withholding
(150
)
—
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(46,594
)
(39,044
)
(4,770
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(6,516
)
41,825
(578
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
66,882
25,057
60,944
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
60,366
$
66,882
$
60,366
Non-cash activities
Investing:
Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment
$
613
$
735
$
254
Capitalized stock based compensation
255
189
57
Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end
172
82
160
Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory
358
5,882
(1
)
Financing:
Insurance premium financing
—
1,869
—
Cash paid for:
Interest
282
275
183
Income taxes
796
663
—
We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.
Net income (loss)
$
(2,841
)
$
25,333
$
(5,603
)
$
(51,093
)
$
90,360
Depreciation and amortization
6,643
7,050
6,594
27,021
26,925
Interest (income) expense, net
198
(141
)
40
162
634
Income taxes (1)
(776
)
4,894
(843
)
(8,969
)
16,936
EBITDA
$
3,224
$
37,136
$
188
$
(32,879
)
$
134,855
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
1,003
1,213
1,077
4,735
4,476
Loss on disposal of assets
(23
)
80
38
1,428
463
Impairment loss
—
—
—
47,828
—
Severance expense
5
75
3
547
229
Credit losses
30
—
1,246
2,728
—
Other write-offs (3)
12
—
586
601
528
Transaction costs (4)
603
—
—
603
—
Transload contract termination (5)
—
(17,630
)
—
—
(27,138
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,854
$
20,874
$
3,138
$
25,591
$
113,413
Federal and state income taxes.
2)
Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards.
3)
Write-off of certain prepaid and cancelled purchase orders in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and unamortized debt issuance costs in the year ended December 31, 2019 when the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of January 19, 2018, was replaced in its entirety by the 2019 Credit Agreement.
4)
Costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions.
5)
Deferred revenue related to full termination of a sand storage and transloading agreement.
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.
Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.
Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris
$
(1,436
)
$
15,016
$
(3,283
)
$
(29,341
)
$
52,007
Adjustments:
Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests(1)
(1,405
)
10,317
(2,320
)
(21,752
)
38,353
Transload contract termination (2)
—
(17,630
)
—
—
(27,138
)
Loss on disposal of assets
(23
)
80
38
1,428
463
Credit losses
30
—
1,246
2,728
—
Impairment loss
—
—
—
47,828
—
Severance expense
5
75
3
547
229
Other write-offs (3)
12
—
586
601
528
Transaction costs (4)
603
—
—
603
—
Income tax (benefit) expense
(136
)
1,873
(274
)
(9,281
)
(1,748
)
Adjusted pro forma net income (loss)
$
(2,350
)
$
9,731
$
(4,004
)
$
(6,639
)
$
62,694
Denominator:
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted
28,944
30,961
28,787
28,915
30,185
Adjustments:
Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1)
15,683
16,539
15,803
15,842
17,302
Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted
44,627
47,500
44,590
44,757
47,487
Adjusted pro forma earnings per share – diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
0.20
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.15
)
$
1.32
______________________
1)
Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.
2)
Deferred revenue related to full termination of a sand storage and transloading agreement.
3)
Write-off of certain prepaid and cancelled purchase orders in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and unamortized debt issuance costs in the year ended December 31, 2019 when the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of January 19, 2018, was replaced in its entirety by the 2019 Credit Agreement.
4)
Costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions.
