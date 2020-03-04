|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:40 | 04.03.2020
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on March 27, 2020 to holders of record as of March 17, 2020. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.
